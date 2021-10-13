News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Highlighting Local First Responders
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
SERVPRO® of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties is highlighting and honoring local First Responders.
Do you know someone who is a First Responder? Perhaps, you have a family member who is one?! As you know, they are the true heroes. They put their lives on the line every day for the lives of others. Thats strength. Thats selflessness. Thats fortitude personified. Thats why -- and for so many other reasons -- we want to highlight and honor them.
With SERVPRO® of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties' Highlighting Local First Responders Campaign, we want to highlight and honor all of those heroes who deserve to be recognized for their fortitude, strength, and selfless service to our community on a daily and minute-by-minute basis. Well highlight each hero on SERVPRO® of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties' social media platforms. One hero will be honored at the Southeast Missouri State University basketball game, which will be Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021.
Nominate a local First Responder (hero) today!
Comments
More to explore
-
Southeast Missouri State updates vaccination numbersSoutheast Missouri State University is aiming toward a 70% proof-of-vaccination response by Nov. 1 less than three weeks away with the promise of an extended Thanksgiving break if the target is achieved. According to the most recent information...
-
Fields of Faith: Athletes tell of a 'new heart' with Christ during annual gathering2On a seasonably warm night at venerable Houck Stadium, more than 300 young people heard heartfelt testimonies from three college undergraduate athletes about how Jesus is the answer to troubled times at Wednesday's Fields of Faith event. Nygal...
-
Hundreds protest P&G vaccine policies22Hundreds of protesters against Procter & Gamble's recent COVID-19 vaccination policies gathered Wednesday morning outside the company's facility in northeastern Cape Girardeau County. The peaceful protest was one of several held by Procter & Gamble...
-
Wallingford to reintroduce driving-while-texting bill; Highway Patrol asks motorists to 'move over' Saturday5State Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) plans to try again to get distracted-driving legislation passed at the next session of the 101st Missouri General Assembly. Wallingford, 75, introduced a measure in January 2020 while still in...
-
Virus cases nearing 13,000 in Cape Girardeau County6COVID-19 cases grew in the region over the past few days. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 102 new virus cases and 58 new probable cases since Friday, pushing the county's pandemic total to 12,853 cases. As of...
-
American Red Cross to host local emergency-need blood driveThe American Red Cross is hosting an emergency-need blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Southeast Missouri State University's Recreation Center. This blood drive is also in honor of Jackson resident Colton Friese, who was in a...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/14/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 7, 2021 n Closed minutes from Oct. 7, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
-
UPDATE: Cape Girardeau man dies in motorcycle crashA Cape Girardeau man died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said the incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the area of South Sprigg Street. Hann said police found the crash scene near the base of a...
-
Fields of Faith returns to historic Houck Stadium on SEMO campus3The period from middle school through college is often a defining rite of passage for most of us -- a time when the search for life's answers often intensifies as the teen years give way to adulthood. The organizer of this year's Fields of Faith...
-
Cape airport passenger volume on a steady uptickThe use of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County remains on the rebound from COVID, according to the most recent data released by airport officials. Hope persists CGI, as the facility is known, will reach at least 8,000 passengers...
-
Jackson school board hears use tax presentation; implements changes to quarantine policies10A splash pad, extended trails, field drainage improvements: These are just a few items a use tax may fund, according to Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs. Hahs presented potential benefits of the tax to Jackson School Board on Tuesday night. The Jackson...
-
Six pickleball courts to open in Arena Park early NovemberTo accommodate a growing popularity of pickleball, Arena Park will soon have six pickleball courts. According to Brock Davis, parks division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, renovations have begun at Arena Park's existing tennis courts. The...
-
Southeast Missouri native to head state agency on acting basis1Southeast Missouri native and Southeast Missouri State University graduate Robert Knodell is leaving Gov. Mike Parson's staff to head up the state Department of Social Services on an acting basis. Knodell has served as Parson's deputy chief of...
-
-
Local DAR service project providing touch-ups to river scenic overlookAs a part of their newest service project, the local Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has taken over the upkeep of one of Cape Girardeau's iconic historical landmarks. The Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic...
-
Most read 10/12/21New Cape seafood restaurant opens6A new seafood restaurant, Krabby Daddy, opened Monday at 841 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The eatery's Facebook page lists hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The space was formerly occupied by Papa John's Pizza. Proprietors Mike and Heather Perez also...
-
Mother surprised by drum tribute to deceased son during VintageNOW fashion show3Tamatha Crowson has performed in every VintageNOW Fashion Show since 2015. However, this year's show Saturday felt a little different. Crowson's son, Blake Crowson, died April 29, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. The fashion...
-
Most read 10/12/21Crafts and antiques store to open in former Pioneer Market buildingA new business will open in Pioneer Market's former space in Jackson eight years after its closing in 2013. Old Pioneer Market, an antiques and crafts store, will open Nov. 1. The building has sat vacant since owner Sam Beggs retired in 2013....
-
What's Past is Prologue: George Washington's inoculation order of 177710One of the most used words today, thanks to COVID-19, is vaccine. There were no vaccines during the 18th century Revolutionary War but there was a deadly disease called smallpox. George Washington, realizing his Continental Army troops were in...
-
Three local run/walk races set for this weekendPut on your running shoes and even a Halloween costume because three local walk/run events are happening this Saturday in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The fourth annual ââMonster Mash Dash 5K for KRCU Public Radio is returning to Southeast...
-
Cape man dies in UTV crash SundayA Cape Girardeau man died Sunday evening in a utility vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 324 and County Road 327 south of Jackson. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the incident occurred when a Polaris Razor UTV, driven by...
-
ATV crash injures one over weekend in Bollinger CountyA crash Saturday in Bollinger County, Missouri, left one man with serious injuries. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samuel Grman, 33, of Bourbon, Missouri, was driving a 2002 Honda Sportrax all-terrain vehicle northbound on...
-
Ste. Genevieve man arrested for alleged DWI in Cape CountyA Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated Friday night. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Travis Walton, 41, was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County. He was taken to the county jail and...
-
Local News 10/11/21Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook in Cape Girardeau receives touch-ups with new service project4As a part of their newest service project, the local Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has taken over the upkeep on one of Cape Girardeaus iconic historical landmarks. The Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic...
-
-
Photo Gallery 10/11/21Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic 2021The fourth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic benefitting Special Olympics Missouri was held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. The cornhole tournament included an adult and youth...
-
-
A request from an older brother may have saved the lives of Cape Girardeau familyRandy Martin was 5 years old when he had an experience he'd never forget. In 1949, Martin, now 77, lived in Cape Girardeau with his mother, father and older brother, Gary. He doesn't remember much about living in Cape Girardeau besides the "muddy...
-
New virus cases but no deaths reported Friday1Area health officials reported dozens of new COVID-19 cases -- but no new virus-related deaths -- Friday. Scott County health officials reported 52 new virus cases since Friday (47 confirmed and five probable), for a pandemic total of 5,904 cases....
-
Charleston native, Eddleman among veterans to be honoredSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Charleston, Missouri, native will be among five veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans' Hall of Fame's class of 2021 late this month. The late Charleston native, Maj, Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener, will be inducted posthumously...
-
Most read 10/8/21Schnucks announces pay hikes take effect next week12On the same day as a companywide career fair was held at all of its 111 store locations, including Cape Girardeau, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets announced Thursday a companywide wage increase will be instituted for "eligible teammates" on Monday....
-
-
A rock, a man, a new generation12Family members and friends poured into Greater Dimension Ministries Saturday to mark the life of "the last man standing," Charles Dale Ayers, one of the nine children of Lee and Odell Ayers. In inspirational remarks the younger generation challenged...
-
Cape County resident dies of COVID-191Cape Girardeau County health officials reported another COVID-19 death Wednesday. The victim, a person in the 50 to 59 age group, became the county's 153 coronavirus victim. Officials with the county's public health center reported an additional 105...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.