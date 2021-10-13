SERVPRO® of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties is highlighting and honoring local First Responders.

Do you know someone who is a First Responder? Perhaps, you have a family member who is one?! As you know, they are the true heroes. They put their lives on the line every day for the lives of others. Thats strength. Thats selflessness. Thats fortitude personified. Thats why -- and for so many other reasons -- we want to highlight and honor them.

With SERVPRO® of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties' Highlighting Local First Responders Campaign, we want to highlight and honor all of those heroes who deserve to be recognized for their fortitude, strength, and selfless service to our community on a daily and minute-by-minute basis. Well highlight each hero on SERVPRO® of Cape Girardeau & Scott Counties' social media platforms. One hero will be honored at the Southeast Missouri State University basketball game, which will be Saturday, Dec. 04, 2021.

Nominate a local First Responder (hero) today!