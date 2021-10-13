Parents: Be alert to social media challenges and peer pressure on your kids
National events have indicated to Congress that social media can have detrimental effects on teenagers.
Whistleblower Frances Haugen indicated in her Senate testimony that social media giant Facebook had internal studies showing oftentimes negative effects on young people.
"The kids who are bullied on Instagram, the bullying follows them home. It follows them into their bedrooms. The last thing they see before they go to bed at night is someone being cruel to them," Haugen said. "Kids are learning that their own friends, people who they care about, are cruel to them."
We also know that social media, though it can be used for good, has also been the source of body image issues for young girls.
One of the recent issues involving social media involves "challenges." Some are innocent and harmless. Others have led to big problems. The Southeast Missourian reported on two such challenges that went south in recent weeks.
Last month the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and EMS responded to a home where an individual participated in the One Chip Challenge. The chip is exponentially hotter than average spicy potato chips. Though it is unknown whether social media played a role in this specific example, we know there are countless examples online of individuals challenging each other to taste the chip and then posting the video online. It's not funny, and it's dangerous to the individual's health.
In another example, middle school students have participated in the viral TikTok trend called "Devious Licks," which inspires students to vandalize or steal items out of their school bathrooms. A few local schools reported incidents, but the Central Middle School had so many issues the school administrators had to restrict bathroom usage to only certain breaks.
Another issue -- not tied to social media but recently reported on here -- that's becoming more of a problem around the country is the use of drugs laced with Fentanyl. Unsuspecting young people, thinking they are getting a lesser opioid, have died from taking pills laced with this narcotic, which is 100 times stronger than morphine.
Parents, talk with your children about the dangers of social media, peer pressure and drugs. Set boundaries. Make sure they understand that not all the images they see online are real. Caution them against bullying. And make sure they know about the dangers of drugs, including unprescribed prescription drugs. Young people face so many challenges in today's world. Stay engaged in their lives.
Comments
-
Column (10/13/21)A third party could impose pain on the Trumpified GOPIn 2020, many on the right had modest hopes for President Biden. The hope hinged on the not implausible theory that he would govern as a centrist because that's how he campaigned. Biden did markedly better than Hillary Clinton's 2016 performance...
-
Column (10/13/21)National divorce is a poisonously stupid ideaDivorce usually isn't a good idea, and that's especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation. A cadre of apocalyptic writers on the right, who believe the country is too far gone to save, has become obsessed with a Secession 2.0 that...
-
Editorial (10/12/21)New leader for PORCH is a familiar facePORCH, Cape Girardeau's south side redevelopment organization, recently announced that after months of searching for new leadership a hire has been made. And the new director is a familiar face. Tameka Randle was named executive director for PORCH,...
-
-
-
The dirt on Dems' reconciliation billDemocrats are quarreling over the price tag of their Build Back Better bill, but the real problem is what's in it. The bill coerces workers to join unions, imposes racial preferences on every facet of life and redistributes money from workers to...
-
-
For some politicians, enough spending will never be enoughBack in 2005, I wrote that when it comes to spending, "Congressional Republicans Make French Socialists Look Like Ronald Reagan." Looking back now, from the perspective of fiscal prudence, those were the good old days. Yet, as irresponsible as...
-
Column (10/8/21)The problem isn't raising taxes, it's spending, spending, spendingConfession time: I'm open to raising taxes. As a lifelong conservative, making this case comes as easily as arguing for a weak national defense, or more United Nations funding. So please bear with me as I walk through why I'm open to the idea. One...
-
Editorial (10/8/21)Fashion show, Alzheimer's walk scheduled for SaturdayThere are two big events on the schedule this weekend that will raise much-needed funds for important organizations. The 11th annual VintageNOW fashion show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Show Me Center. One of the area's marquee events,...
-
Column (10/7/21)A rock, a man, a new generationFamily members and friends poured into Greater Dimension Ministries Saturday to mark the life of "the last man standing," Charles Dale Ayers, one of the nine children of Lee and Odell Ayers. In inspirational remarks the younger generation challenged...
-
-
Editorial (10/6/21)American heroes and a special flight from Cape GirardeauA very special flight will depart Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for Washington, D.C., on Friday morning. The group of 30 veterans and 20 caretakers will participate in the Veterans Honor Tour, organized by the Wake Foundation. The three-day trip...
-
-
Editorial (10/4/21)Editorial: An improbable and memorable season for the St. Louis CardinalsOn Sept. 7, the St. Louis Cardinals had a 2.8% chance of making the playoffs, according to the website FanGraphs.com. The season was dominated by injuries and prolonged, mediocrity on the field. But as Yogi Berra is quoted as saying, "It ain't over...
-
-
Editorial (10/1/21)Comic Con returns to Cape this weekendA popular event returns to Cape Girardeau this weekend with thousands expected to be on hand for three days of action packed, super hero-inspired fun. Cape Comic Con has been a passion project for Cape Girardeau resident Ken Murphy and his family....
-
Editorial (9/29/21)Oktoberfest fun returns this weekend in JacksonAn autumn staple returns this weekend with Oktoberfest on Main and High Streets in Uptown Jackson. The annual event, organized by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday....
-
Editorial (9/27/21)Cape airport experiences upward trend, on pace for 8,000 enplanementsBefore the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was heading in a good direction. Boardings hit the 10,000 mark, a benchmark for it to receive $1 million in Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement grant funds. The...
-
-
-
Editorial (9/24/21)Fun activities, great weather propel SEMO District Fair, ShipyardThere's a running joke each September that regardless of whether the area's experienced drought or downpours in recent days, rain is likely on the way during SEMO District Fair week. Of course, we know there's nothing to this prediction, but there...
-
Editorial (9/22/21)Jackson students make a difference with service learningStudents at Jackson Junior High School recently had an important learning experience while doing good for others. Eighth-grade students participated in a food-packing event through Feed My Starving Children. The Christian nonprofit sends meals...
-
Editorial (9/20/21)Schaffner, Ebb and Flow recognized by Arts CouncilA Cape Girardeau fiddler and manager of local brewpub recently took home awards from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Steve Schaffner received the Otto F. Dingeldein Award. Schaffner is the director of the Southeast Music Academy but is...
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.