Editorial
New leader for PORCH is a familiar face
PORCH, Cape Girardeau's south side redevelopment organization, recently announced that after months of searching for new leadership a hire has been made. And the new director is a familiar face.
Tameka Randle was named executive director for PORCH, an acronym for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing. She takes the reigns following the departure of Julian Watkins who left the organization in December.
A Cleveland native, Randle has been in Cape Girardeau for a number of years. While working on her master's in public administration at Southeast Missouri State University, Randle served as an assistant basketball coach at the university. In recent years, she's been the assistant director of educational access and outreach programs at Southeast.
Randle has been active in a number of local organizations and is well connected in the community, which should serve her well in the new position.
PORCH has been quiet for much of the last year, largely due to the search for a new director. We certainly wish Randle and the board well as they move forward and hope having new leadership will propel the organization to further its mission.
