Why live in Southeast Missouri?

Over the past few years, weve experienced an influx of people relocating to the Southeast Missouri area. These are often extended family moving to be closer to a loved one due to new job opportunities. There are a variety of reasons that people initially move here. There is so much that brings new faces to the place that we call home.

Almost everyone that relocates here is pleasantly surprised by what it offers. Southeast Missouri has that small, hometown feeling paired with top-notch education, quality health care, churches, and tons of locally-owned restaurants and shopping.

Living in Southeast Missouri gives residents the opportunity to experience an exciting yet leisurely lifestyle, without the hustle and bustle of the big city, and the comfort of never meeting a stranger.

In addition to the comfortable everyday lifestyle in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, both towns are rich in their heritage and have a strong sense of hometown pride. From long-standing traditions like the SEMO District Fair and Jackson Football games, to the new exciting events like Shipyard and Oktoberfest, there is always something fun and engaging happening.

Southeast Missouri offers some of the most economical affordable living options on the market today. Whether youre looking for a property with a beautiful landscape, a new build in a great school district, or a charming home right in the heart of these historical towns, there is truly something for everyone.

Area Properties Real Estate  River Region is committed to helping you find the perfect property for you to call home.