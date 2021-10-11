A-Team Volleyball at Guardian Angel School

The A-team volleyball team at Guardian Angel School in Oran ended their season on a high note. They were able to bring home the 2nd place trophy from the tournament held at St. Augustine School gym in Kelso on October 8 & 9. The team is coached by Denise Dirnberger. The asst. coach is Hannah Priggel. We are very proud of their success!!

Pictured left to right in the front row is Jonah Dirnberger, Cooper Bryant and Weston Woods. In the back row is Ryder Siebert, Reid Hobbs, Cora Woods, Amelia LeGrand, Ava Forehand and Coach Denise Dirnberger.