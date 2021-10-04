1st Class Travel Honored to be a part of the Wake Foundations Honor Tour

1st Class Travel is pleased to be a part of the Wake Foundations very first Honor Tour with a flight leaving from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Shari Elfrink, President of 1st Class Travel says, We are thrilled to be able to volunteer our services for these extraordinary men and women who courageously served our country. 1st Class Travel has worked closely with the Wake Foundation, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and United Airlines operated by SkyWest and United Express to be able to provide our ticketing services for the veterans and their caretakers traveling on this non-stop flight to Washington D.C. The flight will transport veterans from the Southeast Missouri Area to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Veterans memorials as well as, the Pentagon, White House and Arlington National Cemetery.

1st Class Travel would like to thank the Wake Foundation for all the support they offer to our veterans and for bringing their tour to depart from Cape Girardeau, thank you to Katrina Amos, Manager of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for all of her efforts to coordinate this momentous event, and thank you to United Airlines operated by Sky West and United Express for working with us to create this non-stop charter flight directly to Washington D.C.

We are grateful to all who have served our country, and who are currently working to protect us and our freedoms, and 1st Class Travel is pleased to be a part of this endeavor to thank this honored group of veterans.