Missourian's Presson elected to state press association board
Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson has been elected to the Missouri Press Association (MPA) Board of Directors. His election to a one-year term took place during the 155th annual MPA convention Sept. 24 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Presson has been with Rust Communications since 2010, initially in the newsroom and as coordinator of the Missourian's editorial board. He was general manager of rustmedia for two years and was named the Missourian's assistant publisher five years ago.
A Cape Girardeau native, Presson earned an undergraduate degree in communications studies and a graduate degree in business administration (MBA) from Southeast Missouri State University.
His term on the board will begin Jan. 1.
In addition to Presson's election to the board, Shannon County Current Wave publisher Roger Dillon was elected MPA president. He succeeds Liz Irwin, publisher of Missouri Lawyers Media in St. Louis, who will continue service on the MPA board through 2022 as immediate past president.
Other MPA officers whose terms will begin in January are first vice president Beth Durreman of the Perry County Republic-Monitor in Perryville; second vice president Amos Bridges of the Springfield News-Leader; secretary Marion Jordon Sr. of the Kansas City Globe; and Bryan Chester from the Columbia Missourian.
Tim Schmidt of the Montgomery Standard in Montgomery City was elected to a one-year term on the board of directors, while Gary Castor from the Jefferson City News Tribune, Bryan Jones from the Versailles Leader-Statesman and Kevin Jones from the St. Louis American were all elected to three-year board terms.
Continuing on the MPA board are Hannah Spaar of the Odessan in Odessa; Donna Bischoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch; and Sandy Nelson from the Courier Tribune in Liberty. Trevor Vernon from The Advertiser in Elson will retire from the MPA board in December.
Former Southeast Missourian staff member Peggy Scott, now with the Jefferson County Leader in Festus, will continue as MPA's state chairwoman of the National Newspaper Association.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Comments
-
Fox looks back on four years as mayor1Bob Fox began his service in Cape Girardeau's municipal government as a Ward 5 representative on the City Council, and the next chapter was as the city's mayor. That chapter is coming to a close. Fox was elected to Cape's council in 2016 and served...
-
Jackson school district appeals latest ruling in Total Electric lawsuit2Jackson R-2 School District has appealed a recent local court ruling in a long-running lawsuit over the district's events center. Counsel for the district filed the appeal to the Eastern District of the state Court of Appeals on Thursday. The appeal...
-
Churches' 'Path to the Cross' teeming with unique exhibitsSixty-five unique exhibits tell the "Path to the Cross." Members of First Presbyterian Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church, both of Cape Girardeau, gathered crosses for the event. They range from simple wooden crosses to stained-glass...
-
Woman's disappearance still a mystery 43 years laterForty-three years after a Scott County woman went missing while working a day shift at self-service gas station, her family, law enforcement and community members continue to ask the question: What happened to Cheryl Anne Scherer? "It's one of the...
-
Mississippi County deputy charged in connection with police chaseBUNCOMBE, Ill. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, deputy is facing charges in connection to a police chase into Illinois in October 2021. On Thursday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Zone 7, released their...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/17/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of April 4 Public hearing n Hearing...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4-18-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Appearances regarding items not listed on the...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/18/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of April 11 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
-
United Way of Southeast Missouri faces decision time on grant moniesThe United Way of Southeast Missouri's triennial grant application process recently came to an end. Now the organization has to decide, who gets the money? Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, said there are...
-
Arrow staff and mass media students win more than 20 awards at MCMA conferenceStaff members of the Southeast Missouri State University Arrow attended the Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Conference, where they won 23 awards across 16 categories. The event was April 8 and 9 at Missouri Western State University in St....
-
Shots fired in Cape Girardeau6According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, a "shots fired" call was received Wednesday. Police responded, taking one adult into custody and transporting one juvenile to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office. Cpl. Ryan Droege said a vehicle...
-
Deadline extended for proposals to replace commercial air service at Cape airport9Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos said the US Department of Transportation has extended the deadline for proposals from airlines to provide commercial service at the airport. The previous deadline was Monday and has now been...
-
Kinder outraised, outspent Fox in winning Cape Girardeau mayoralty7According to documents filed by each of the candidates whose names appeared on the April 5 general municipal ballot, Stacy Kinder who scored a narrow victory over incumbent Bob Fox in the race for Cape Girardeau mayor also outperformed him in...
-
Behind the badge: Cape County cop, tells his storyGrowing up near Los Angeles, Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office had good interactions with law enforcement. He also had not-so-good ones. None of the experiences made him dream of becoming a cop. At least, not until he...
-
Robinson resigns as Sikeston superintendentSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson announced Wednesday his resignation from the district, effective June 30. "I want to take this time to thank the Sikeston community for the opportunity to serve as the...
-
Cape Girardeau County unveils redesigned websiteCape Girardeau County's website, hosted at capecounty.us, now has a new look. "We hope residents will find it accessible and easier to navigate," said Charlie Herbst, 2nd District commissioner, referring to changes made to the original web pages,...
-
As tornado season begins, an expert weighs inFriday, it was cold enough for a few snowflakes to fall in Southeast Missouri. By Sunday afternoon, people were comfortable outdoors in shorts and T-shirts, as temperatures hovered in the mid-70s with nightly temperatures rising 30 degrees in that...
-
Youth attends WrestleMania through Dream Factory of SEMO2Thanks to Dream Factory of Southeast Missouri, 14-year-old Quincy Craison realized his dream of attending WrestleMania. According to Justin Winkler, community outreach coordinator for Dream Factory of SEMO, Quincy's daily activities are impacted by...
-
Chaffee convenience store allegedly robbed4CHAFFEE, Mo, -- Chaffee police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged convenience store robbery. The incident allegedly happened late Monday night at Rhodes 101 Convenience Store on Highway 77. According to police, two...
-
Cape Girardeau School Board organizes after election, approves contract2This story is updated. In a special organizational meeting held Monday at Cape Girardeau School District's central office, Matthew Welker was elected by his peers to be the next president of the Board of Education, succeeding Kyle McDonald, who...
-
Local gas prices still dropping, U.S. average expected to keep falling45The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.786 per gallon in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, down 7 cents from a week ago and down 16 cents from a month ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Conversely,...
-
Cape Girardeau Council recognizes Fox, Moore for service to city3Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore were honored for their service to the city Monday evening. Fox and Moore will exit the council when new members are sworn in next Monday. Moore reached her limit of two terms, and...
-
Adult and Teen Challenge celebrates recovery stories at spring banquet2"Celebrating Over 50 Years of Miracles" was the theme of this year's banquet based on the miraculous success stories the Rev. James Bolin has witnessed over the years in Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America. Bolin said he was very happy with this...
-
Route E in Perryville to close for city sewer workRoute E from Ridge Drive to Independence Drive in Perryville, Missouri, will be closed as the City of Perryville installs a sewer main pipe under the roadway. Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will begin April 25 and...
-
Photo Gallery 4/12/22Religious organization carries cross to the MississippiThe Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International (FGBMFI) organization went down to the river to pray on Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Members of the group carried a cross from Capaha Park down Broadway Street to the riverwalk, stopping along...
-
Local News 4/11/22Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment announced for annual event6SIKESTON, Mo. The concert lineup for the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo was announced Friday as the Sikeston Jaycees aim to incorporate old traditions with new ones while celebrating this year's milestone event. The announcement was...
-
Jackson unicorn dog Narwhal featured in 2022 calendarA Jackson puppy who became internationally famous because of a tail growing from its forehead is becoming even more famous thanks to being featured in a calendar. Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn became well known after Rochelle Steffen,...
-
Poplar Bluff couple faces child-endangerment charges5POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff couple sits in the Butler County Jail after police officers visited their residence Wednesday and allegedly found them and their five children living in dangerously unsanitary conditions. Aaron and Teyrsa Medley of...
-
Combination music store, watering hole coming to Cape Girardeau4Spectrum Record Lounge, a combination bar and record store, is expected to open this summer at 113 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, a site formerly known as Pour House sports bar. Travis Tyson and Parker Bond are part-owners and co-proprietors of the...
-
Two arrested in connection to fatal overdose in Butler CountyAn apparent overdose death has led to investigators pursuing felony murder charges against two suspects. Early on Sunday, Butler County deputy Damion Smith responded to a residence on County Road 526 in reference to an unresponsive male. "Upon...
-
Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau to add Le Lounge7Bon Bon's, 125 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau, plans to open Le Lounge above its bakery and cafe May 18. Stairs to access the lounge, which will feature a full bar, live music and homemade gelato and sorbet, were installed last week. Keeping with...
-
-
Most read 4/7/22Lawsuits significantly increase cost of Jackson school project14An adverse court ruling this week in a long-running lawsuit involving Jackson School District could cost the district about $5 million. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis issued the ruling Tuesday in favor of Total Electric, an...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.