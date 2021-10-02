Should I support the use tax?

Letter to the Editor

On Nov. 2, voters are being asked to approve a use tax (internet sales tax) for the City of Cape Girardeau. Like most voters, before supporting the use tax I want to find out the following:

* Is there a need for additional revenue to help maintain programs and services provided by the city?

* How will the use tax personally affect me?

* Will revenue generated by the use tax be spent on programs and services that serve the greatest number of citizens in the city?

I plan on continuing to research this issue and finding answers to these questions before I cast my vote on election day. I encourage you to do the same!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau