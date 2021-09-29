Oktoberfest fun returns this weekend in Jackson

Editorial

An autumn staple returns this weekend with Oktoberfest on Main and High Streets in Uptown Jackson.

The annual event, organized by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Festivities include a biergarten, German-style food, local vendors, games and even a Pet Parade. There will also be live music, including what's been billed as authentic Oktoberfest music by the 15-member band Die Fluss Katzen.

It's a two-day celebration of the German heritage many area residents share and a free, fun community event for all.

After a year when so many events, including this one, were canceled, it's nice to have a bit of community fun and culture back on tap. Oktoberfest in Jackson is always a fun event that draws a good crowd.