Prayer 9-28-21
O Father God, we cast our cares upon you, for you care for us. Amen.
Tensions rise as Cape school board votes to keep mask, quarantine procedures1With a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Cape Girardeau School District board voted to maintain the district's current masking and quarantine procedures. The decision was met with vocal disagreement from a crowd packed into the district's typically barren...
Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against participating in One Chip ChallengeThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department's emergency services unit investigated a case of someone becoming ill Sunday after attempting to consume a tortilla chip, part of the "Paqui One Chip Challenge" by Austin, Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands,...
What's past is prologue: Harsh political talk from Lincoln's day to oursDivisiveness is nothing new in U.S. politics. A living former American president was known to use the phrase, "the politics of personal destruction," in reference to the often tough rhetoric used in the public square. The description was made...
Missouri AG Schmitt encouraging counties to drop opioid suits2Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the state will be in a good position to collect more than a half-billion dollars as part of a negotiated multistate opioid lawsuit settlement, but only if several Missouri counties and municipalities,...
Active coronavirus cases fall in Cape CountyTwo Scott County COVID-19 patients have died in recent days, pushing the number of county residents who have died because of the virus to 103. Total virus cases in the county were 5,583 as of Friday with 36 new cases since the county's last update...
'Guys and Dolls' set to begin Wednesday at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University's River Campus will host "Guys and Dolls" beginning Wednesday. Presented by Top of the Marq, performances will be in Bedell Performance Hall and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m....
NB, SB I-55 to open at Center Junction; Route NN in Ste. Gen, Perry counties reducedOne lane of Interstate 55 in each direction will open Thursday at Center Junction, as construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues, according to a Missouri Department of...
Benton man arrested for alleged feloniesA Benton, Missouri, man was taken into custody Sunday for several alleged felony violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states authorities arrested Stephen Sheldrake, 39, for two counts of alleged resisting arrest, felony operating a...
East Prairie man taken into custodyAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau County. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers took into custody Michael Caery, 46, for alleged possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), driving while suspended or...
COVID-19 deaths rise by 2; cases high in Scott CountyScott County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, as the county remains one of the states virus hotspots. The two Scott County victims were in the 60s and 70s age groups. The deaths pushed the countys pandemic total to...
More than 500 participate in Paint for a Cause mural for Glenn HouseIt started in the woods. Artist Aaron Horrell scouted for photos to put in his weekly Southeast Missourian column "Through the Woods," when suddenly an idea struck. "I was thinking of a way to get people in the area more interested in art and to...
Missouri's Methodists reaffirm denominational position on Boy ScoutsThe Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) last week said it continues to "strongly recommend" the advice of the denomination's chief finance agency to end the practice of local churches' "chartering" of Boy Scout, Cub Scout and...
Photo Gallery 9/27/21East Perry Community Fair 2021 ~ SaturdayThe East Perry Community Fair returned to Altenburg, Missouri, following last years absence Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25. The traditional agriculture fair, commonly known as the Best Little Fair in the Land, offered free parking, free...
Grimm elected to head state bar organization10Cape Girardeau attorney and former Circuit Court Judge John Grimm has been elected to a one-year term as president of The Missouri Bar, an organization that represents approximately 30,000 lawyers throughout the state. His election Friday afternoon...
New pickleball courts open in Litz Park5Doug Brown has played pickleball all over the country, but finding somewhere locally to play his favorite sport was always a bit of a challenge. Not anymore. On Friday, SEMO Pickleball Club and the City of Jackson celebrated the grand opening of...
SEMO governors approve initial Houck Field rebuild13Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors OK'd plans Friday to begin renovating Houck Field. "Athletics plays a vital role for our institution," SEMO president Dr. Carlos Vargas said in a statement from the university. "A...
KRCU drive nearly reaches fundraising goalSoutheast Missouri State University's public radio station, KRCU-FM, completed its fall pledge drive Wednesday and got very close to its amended $40,000 on-air goal. General manager Dan Woods said the Sept. 15 to 22 effort fell just $572 short....
UPDATED: One dead in Cape shooting; search on for 3 suspects; victim identified10Cape Girardeau authorities responded to the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a shooting. A 39-year-old man was shot and died at the scene, according to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department....
Southeast grad discovers Taft's 1909 remarks in Cape Girardeau3This story is updated. Rob Lewis has long been curious about what President William Howard Taft said nearly 112 years ago when the 17-boat flotilla carrying the nation's 27th president and many other political dignitaries stopped at the Cape...
Absentee voting opens in Cape County4The voting process has begun for the Nov. 2 election as absentee votes began to be accepted Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County. Three municipalities are asking residents for a use tax, or a tax on internet sales, made possible by the Missouri...
Beer, music and pumpkin dives: Fall into the season with these festivals and activitiesIt's late September, and already the leaves have begun to change, temperatures have dropped to a crisp cool, and pumpkin-spiced products fill store shelves. To ring in the start of the new season, find fall-themed events to fill your weekends here....
Saint Francis to hold third annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk1Saint Francis Foundation is bringing a pop of color to Arena Park for a good cause again this year. The third annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Registration will be from 9 to...
Fraternity alums start scholarship for SEMO international students1A new scholarship for international students at Southeast Missouri State University has been endowed by several alumni of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter at Southeast. The Lambda Chi Alpha Alumni Endowed Scholarship for SEMO International...
Most read 9/24/21Lava spread raises fears of more damage on Spanish islandTODOQUE, Canary Islands -- The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption on one of Spain's Canary Islands has slowed significantly, raising fears Thursday the molten rock might fan out farther in coming days and wreak more destruction instead of just...
Most read 9/23/21Developer wins Council backing for proposed south Cape project1Chad Hartle of RCH Development has been developing affordable housing projects since 1987 and his latest initiative, South Side Village (SSV), won the endorsement of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday. The proposed 42-unit mixed-use...
Most read 9/22/21Cape students vandalize school restrooms for viral TikTok trend7A viral TikTok trend called "Devious Licks" has inspired some Cape Girardeau School District students to vandalize school restrooms. Central Middle School administrators said in a letter to parents Tuesday the school has seen "an extreme amount of...
Most read 9/22/21Central students could face criminal charges following video of assault45A number of Cape Girardeau Central students have been disciplined after video surfaced showing them physically attacking another student. School officials would not comment on identities of the students, how many were involved in the incident, the...
Completion of Center Junction project delayed9"Dirt problems" have caused a minor delay in the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, pushing the project completion back by more than a week. The project's general contractor, Penzel...
Cape Council to adjust Sunday liquor sales hours; TTF6 money allotted for streets5In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays. "This ordinance is just to comply with...
Longtime Mississippi County prosecutor dies from COVID-198CHARLESTON, Mo. Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died early Thursday at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. He was 56. A post Thursday on the Charleston Department of Public Safety official Facebook page said...