Labor supports United Way

Letter to the Editor

The United Way has been a key national partner of Labor for nearly 80 years. The past two years, working people have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have lost jobs and fallen sick while thousands have died and millions of working people suddenly feared they could not feed their families. In times of profound challenge, the Labor movement always steps up. Now is time for those of us who are fortunate enough to be working to give back to our communities and working people who are in need. That is why the Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council (SEMO CLC) asks everyone who is able to support the 2021 United Way Giving Campaign.

Through our combined efforts, Labor and United Way have worked for decades to meet our communities' needs. During the pandemic, we have assisted by coordinating food distributions, teaching apprenticeship programs, partnering with government agencies to assist workers with unemployment benefits and more.

If we are going to have a better day in America, we must work in partnership with effective local organizations who share our values. The United Way is a critical partner helping us do that.

The SEMO CLC and the United Way share a common vision of prosperous, inclusive, and diverse communities, where everyone has access to a quality public education, fair wages, good jobs, and affordable & quality healthcare.

Please support United Way in its 2021 Giving Campaign and help broaden our efforts during this critical time.

MARK BAKER, SEMO CLC president, Jackson