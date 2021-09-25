Vaxxed vs. un-vaxxed

Letter to the Editor

First of all, in my opinion this should not be politicized nor made into a way of "exclusion" for what is not a "one-size-fits-all" mentality.

But, since it has, I'll say the following:

I hear words like "q-anon" and "flat-earther" lumped together with anyone, for whatever reason, who has not taken a shot for COVID yet.

The actual reason, I feel, for the "hesitancy" is the fact that many of the people put into the "anti-vax" category are exactly the hard-headed individuals who are often associated with roughness and being ready for adventure.

These rugged type folks don't like being pushed around as a matter of principle and sometimes don't mind sharing what's on their mind with others.

Control/obedience aren't clearly defined in their book, and they don't follow either without a fair amount of reason.

Also, this reason must be inclusive and participatory.

Otherwise, what can be expected of those doing the expecting?

BRIAN PHILLIPS, Cape Girardeau