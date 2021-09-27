News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-27-21
O Heavenly Father, may your name be exalted above the heavens. Amen.
COVID-19 deaths rise by 2; cases high in Scott CountyScott County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, as the county remains one of the states virus hotspots. The two Scott County victims were in the 60s and 70s age groups. The deaths pushed the countys pandemic total to...
More than 500 participate in Paint for a Cause mural for Glenn HouseIt started in the woods. Artist Aaron Horrell scouted for photos to put in his weekly Southeast Missourian column "Through the Woods," when suddenly an idea struck. "I was thinking of a way to get people in the area more interested in art and to...
Missouri's Methodists reaffirm denominational position on Boy ScoutsThe Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) last week said it continues to "strongly recommend" the advice of the denomination's chief finance agency to end the practice of local churches' "chartering" of Boy Scout, Cub Scout and...
New pickleball courts open in Litz Park5Doug Brown has played pickleball all over the country, but finding somewhere locally to play his favorite sport was always a bit of a challenge. Not anymore. On Friday, SEMO Pickleball Club and the City of Jackson celebrated the grand opening of...
SEMO governors approve initial Houck Field rebuild13Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors OK'd plans Friday to begin renovating Houck Field. "Athletics plays a vital role for our institution," SEMO president Dr. Carlos Vargas said in a statement from the university. "A...
KRCU drive nearly reaches fundraising goalSoutheast Missouri State University's public radio station, KRCU-FM, completed its fall pledge drive Wednesday and got very close to its amended $40,000 on-air goal. General manager Dan Woods said the Sept. 15 to 22 effort fell just $572 short....
Grimm elected to head state bar organization8Cape Girardeau attorney and former Circuit Court Judge John Grimm has been elected to a one-year term as president of The Missouri Bar, an organization that represents approximately 30,000 lawyers throughout the state. His election Friday afternoon...
UPDATED: One dead in Cape shooting; search on for 3 suspects; victim identified10Cape Girardeau authorities responded to the 1100 block of Giboney Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a shooting. A 39-year-old man was shot and died at the scene, according to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department....
Southeast grad discovers Taft's 1909 remarks in Cape Girardeau3This story is updated. Rob Lewis has long been curious about what President William Howard Taft said nearly 112 years ago when the 17-boat flotilla carrying the nation's 27th president and many other political dignitaries stopped at the Cape...
Absentee voting opens in Cape County4The voting process has begun for the Nov. 2 election as absentee votes began to be accepted Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County. Three municipalities are asking residents for a use tax, or a tax on internet sales, made possible by the Missouri...
Beer, music and pumpkin dives: Fall into the season with these festivals and activitiesIt's late September, and already the leaves have begun to change, temperatures have dropped to a crisp cool, and pumpkin-spiced products fill store shelves. To ring in the start of the new season, find fall-themed events to fill your weekends here....
Saint Francis to hold third annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk1Saint Francis Foundation is bringing a pop of color to Arena Park for a good cause again this year. The third annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Registration will be from 9 to...
Fraternity alums start scholarship for SEMO international students1A new scholarship for international students at Southeast Missouri State University has been endowed by several alumni of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter at Southeast. The Lambda Chi Alpha Alumni Endowed Scholarship for SEMO International...
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was cited for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Benito Peralta-Cruz, 20, was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County at...
Scott County arrest leads to felony citationsA Haywood City, Missouri, man was cited for a number of felony offenses after being arrested in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abe Williams, 67, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and cited for two counts of felony...
Most read 9/24/21Lava spread raises fears of more damage on Spanish islandTODOQUE, Canary Islands -- The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption on one of Spain's Canary Islands has slowed significantly, raising fears Thursday the molten rock might fan out farther in coming days and wreak more destruction instead of just...
Jackson man receives maximum sentence for murder of ex-girlfriendA Jackson man received a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced 27-year-old Victor Grebing to consecutive sentences for offenses related to the June 23, 2020,...
Developer wins Council backing for proposed south Cape project1Chad Hartle of RCH Development has been developing affordable housing projects since 1987 and his latest initiative, South Side Village (SSV), won the endorsement of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday. The proposed 42-unit mixed-use...
Gov. Parson extends COVID antibody sites13Gov. Mike Parson has ordered six state-contracted monoclonal antibody infusion centers, including those in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, to remain open an additional 30 days to help some COVID sufferers avoid hospitalization. The infusions, funded by...
One City to host first Hispanic Heritage Festival on SaturdayTo celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, One City will host its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday. Hispanic restaurants including Panader'a Oaxaquena will serve their signature eats, live music from local artists will play...
3 Scott County virus deaths reported1Three COVID-19-related deaths pushed Scott County's pandemic death total into triple digits, county health officials reported Wednesday. According to officials at the county health department, the deaths were in the 40s, 60s and 70s age brackets....
Use-tax revenue could fund street improvements, higher Scott City employee wages1For Scott City Mayor Norman Brant, approving a use tax is "a no-brainer." Brant said Wednesday a use tax could generate $200,000 or more annually if passed by voters Nov. 2. Revenue generated from the tax may go toward street improvements and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/23/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Sept. 20, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Most read 9/22/21Cape students vandalize school restrooms for viral TikTok trend7A viral TikTok trend called "Devious Licks" has inspired some Cape Girardeau School District students to vandalize school restrooms. Central Middle School administrators said in a letter to parents Tuesday the school has seen "an extreme amount of...
Most read 9/22/21Central students could face criminal charges following video of assault45A number of Cape Girardeau Central students have been disciplined after video surfaced showing them physically attacking another student. School officials would not comment on identities of the students, how many were involved in the incident, the...
Completion of Center Junction project delayed9"Dirt problems" have caused a minor delay in the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, pushing the project completion back by more than a week. The project's general contractor, Penzel...
Cape Council to adjust Sunday liquor sales hours; TTF6 money allotted for streets5In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays. "This ordinance is just to comply with...
Longtime Mississippi County prosecutor dies from COVID-198CHARLESTON, Mo. Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died early Thursday at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. He was 56. A post Thursday on the Charleston Department of Public Safety official Facebook page said...
Jackson aldermen side with neighbors against home-based business2Jason Yeager's next door neighbors want his business to succeed, just not at his home. And after hearing from the neighbors, the Jackson Board of Aldermen agreed Yeager shouldn't operate Fuzz's Transmissions in an area zoned for single-family...