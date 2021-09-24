Fun activities, great weather propel SEMO District Fair, Shipyard

Editorial

There's a running joke each September that regardless of whether the area's experienced drought or downpours in recent days, rain is likely on the way during SEMO District Fair week.

Of course, we know there's nothing to this prediction, but there certainly have been plenty of years where weather impacted turnout of this Southeast Missouri staple.

That was not the case this year for the fair or last weekend's Shipyard Music Festival -- both of which were coming off canceled 2020 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beautiful weather helped propel both events with tremendous crowds in the outdoor environment. Fair organizers talked heading into this year's festivities about the pent-up demand at similar events held elsewhere. That was certainly the case in Cape Girardeau.

The Shipyard Music Festival, back for its third year, was bigger and better than ever with more than 2,000 tickets sold. This year it was held on The Grounds of Century Casino and the two-day event organized by rustmedia featured two stages with nonstop music entertainment from 18 talented acts. It was a great mix of national touring acts and local musicians well known in this area. The brand partners had fun displays and food vendors provided a variety of tasty options.

Along with being a family-friendly event for local residents, Shipyard also served as an attraction to festival-goers outside the area. It provided another opportunity for people to visit our community, experience Southeast Missouri hospitality and hopefully leave town with plans to come back.

These marquee events are important in so many ways. They provide fun, family-friendly events for those who live and work in the area. But it's also helpful for our tourism economy and in recruiting people to move here after a great experience. Special thanks to all the organizers and volunteers who make these events, and others, happen.