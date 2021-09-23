*Menu
McDonald's RMHC Donates to Central Elementary in Dexter

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Cheryl Farrow
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Pictured, Megan Miller, Assistant Principal, Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations for McDonalds of Southeast Missouri, Katy Tarbutton, Teacher, and Angie Duncan, Principal.

On behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities, we are please to announce that Central Elementary in Dexter has been awarded $3000.00 to purchase incentives for their Accelerated Reader Program.

The purpose of the Accelerated Reader Program, "Read to Succeed" is: to increase the reading growth of each of our students, to help each student become a proficient and enthusiastic readers, and to instill a love of reading into the hearts of each 3rd-5th grade student.

