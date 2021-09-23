McDonald's RMHC Donates to Central Elementary in Dexter

On behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities, we are please to announce that Central Elementary in Dexter has been awarded $3000.00 to purchase incentives for their Accelerated Reader Program.

The purpose of the Accelerated Reader Program, "Read to Succeed" is: to increase the reading growth of each of our students, to help each student become a proficient and enthusiastic readers, and to instill a love of reading into the hearts of each 3rd-5th grade student.