Caring Individuals Come Together for CASA Kids

The holiday season will be here before we know it, and with the help of some amazing people, we will be able to provide each of our CASA kids with a little something special. Director of Outpatient Services at Southeast Behavioral Hospital Maggie Buckley and her team have graciously donated 44 stuffed animals to us here at Voices for Children. Laurie, Dennis and Barry, members of Peace Lutheran Church, OFallon, MO met with Sharon Hileman, Executive Director of Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri, to give her a donation of 100 Bunny Backpacks that will be distributed to the children they serve. Each bag contained a calming lavender scented stuffed animal and will include an age-related book for the children. We want to express our gratitude for these selfless people and the joy that they will bring the children we serve in our community.

Donations like these can bring a certain cheer to these childrens lives that they might be missing. For information on how to volunteer for or donate to us, visit our website at https://www.voicesforchildrensemo.org/ or email shileman@voicesforchildrensemo.org.