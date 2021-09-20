*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Guardian Angel Jr. Beta Club

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Monday, September 20, 2021
Pictured left to right are the newly elected officers for the Guardian Angel Jr. Beta Club for the 2021-2022 school year: Cora Woods, Secretary; Ava Forehand, Treasurer; Reid Hobbs, President; Cooper Bryant, Chaplain; Porter Gadberry, Vice-President; and Weston Woods, Peacekeeper.

Guardian Angel Jr. Beta Club conducted their first meeting of the school year on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Guardian Angel School. The officers for the 2021-22 year were elected at the meeting. The newly elected officers were: President, Reid Hobbs; Vice-President, Porter Gadberry; Treasurer, Ava Forehand; Secretary, Cora Woods; Chaplain, Cooper Bryant; and Peacekeeper, Weston Woods. Also, discussion was held for upcoming projects that Jr. Beta would sponsor. They decided to have a dessert stand at the Cornhole Tournament on the KC grounds of Oran on Saturday, September 25 and an activity at the Halloween Carnival held at Guardian Angel School on Friday, October 29.

Comments