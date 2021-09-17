Cape Council is right to provide counseling services for police, fire

Editorial

The Cape Girardeau City Council will take a second vote Monday evening on whether to spend $9,600 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for professional counseling benefiting those in public safety.

If approved, $6,100 would be appropriated for the Cape Girardeau Police Department while the city's fire department would receive a $3,200 appropriation for such services.

The general consensus from council members and staff during the Sept. 7 meeting was these public safety professionals are asked to do so much under difficult circumstances that providing this new benefit through the Responder Health Program -- which goes beyond the city's current employee benefit package -- was the right thing to do.

The city plans to cover these services at least initially through 2025.

We believe providing this benefit for our public safety officials who work under difficult conditions is a smart move. First and foremost, it's the right thing to do. But secondly, Cape Girardeau has a challenge with recruiting and retaining qualified individuals for these high-stress positions. Providing an additional benefit for counseling services would seam to be a low-hanging option to care for those who keep us safe.

Finally, a word of thanks to all the police officers and firefighters in this area. You provide an admirable service under difficult circumstances. And we know COVID-19 has made your jobs that much harder. Thank you for serving our communities.