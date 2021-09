Support your immune system against viruses

There are many ways in which you can support your immune system against COVID-19. From diet and exercise to supplementing your nutrition, it’s important to give your body the best defense as we enter into cold/flu season and as new variants of the COVID-19 virus emerge.

Regular exercise is a great way to kick-start your body’s immune system. A 2020 study found that even 10 minutes of exercise activity a week resulted in a decreased risk of developing COVID-19 complications. It also found that with 150 minutes of exercise a week (about 20 minutes a day), there was a significant decreased risk not only of complications but in developing COVID-19 in general.

Additionally, it’s important to maintain balanced nutrition. Refined sugars and processed foods cause increased levels of inflammation, leading to an increased risk of developing COVID-19 and serious complications.

Not only should you limit your intake of these “anti-nutrients,” but also make sure that you’re taking in plenty of proteins and omega-3 fats. Both of these nutrients are essential to the body’s ability to fight infection, repair tissues and carry oxygen throughout the body. While protein is typically easy to add to the diet, sometimes it can be a bit trickier to get the appropriate levels of omega-3.

Studies show that omega-3 supplements such as fish oil and other supplements like zinc, vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin D are all integral parts of supporting your immune system against COVID-19.

