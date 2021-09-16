Support your immune system against viruses

There are many ways in which you can support your immune system against COVID-19. From diet and exercise to supplementing your nutrition, its important to give your body the best defense as we enter into cold/flu season and as new variants of the COVID-19 virus emerge.

Regular exercise is a great way to kick-start your bodys immune system. A 2020 study found that even 10 minutes of exercise activity a week resulted in a decreased risk of developing COVID-19 complications. It also found that with 150 minutes of exercise a week (about 20 minutes a day), there was a significant decreased risk not only of complications but in developing COVID-19 in general.

Additionally, its important to maintain balanced nutrition. Refined sugars and processed foods cause increased levels of inflammation, leading to an increased risk of developing COVID-19 and serious complications.

Not only should you limit your intake of these anti-nutrients, but also make sure that youre taking in plenty of proteins and omega-3 fats. Both of these nutrients are essential to the bodys ability to fight infection, repair tissues and carry oxygen throughout the body. While protein is typically easy to add to the diet, sometimes it can be a bit trickier to get the appropriate levels of omega-3.

Studies show that omega-3 supplements such as fish oil and other supplements like zinc, vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin D are all integral parts of supporting your immune system against COVID-19.

However, for many people, taking a handful of pills every day can be hard on their stomach or too much to keep up with. This is where Viracid comes into play  a supplement powerhouse that has been used in a clinical setting for years, supporting patients who might be exposed to a virus or at the first onset of symptoms.

Viracid can be taken as a maintenance supplement  two a day to help decrease your risk of developing COVID-19  or you can keep the power pack on hand to start taking at the first onset of symptoms. Both options may help decrease the chance of developing a severe disease.