Shipyard Music Festival returns this weekend

Editorial

Southeast Missouri's big outdoor music event of the year returns this weekend.

Following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shipyard Music Festival will be held Friday and Saturday outside Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.

The two-day music festival, produced by rustmedia, features 18 bands -- a mix of nationally touring acts and local talent. They are The Wild Feathers, Son Volt, Southern Avenue, Betcha, Morgan Wade, The Unlikely Candidates, Hero the Band, Motherfolk, Dawson Hollow, Roanoke, Starwolf, Ivas John, Jason Heeter, Jordan Copeland, Evan Webb, Leight July, Parker Bond and Heather Hammers.

Along with music there will be interactive experiences via the event sponsors and plenty of tasty food options.

The best pricing for tickets is available online in advance at www.shipyardfest.com. But tickets will also be sold at the gate.

This is one of Cape Girardeau's marquee events, drawing huge crowds of enthusiastic music lovers as well as local folks just looking for a fun weekend with family and friends. Festivities get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. We hope to see you at the Shipyard this weekend.