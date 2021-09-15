News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Shipyard Music Festival returns this weekend
Southeast Missouri's big outdoor music event of the year returns this weekend.
Following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shipyard Music Festival will be held Friday and Saturday outside Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.
The two-day music festival, produced by rustmedia, features 18 bands -- a mix of nationally touring acts and local talent. They are The Wild Feathers, Son Volt, Southern Avenue, Betcha, Morgan Wade, The Unlikely Candidates, Hero the Band, Motherfolk, Dawson Hollow, Roanoke, Starwolf, Ivas John, Jason Heeter, Jordan Copeland, Evan Webb, Leight July, Parker Bond and Heather Hammers.
Along with music there will be interactive experiences via the event sponsors and plenty of tasty food options.
The best pricing for tickets is available online in advance at www.shipyardfest.com. But tickets will also be sold at the gate.
This is one of Cape Girardeau's marquee events, drawing huge crowds of enthusiastic music lovers as well as local folks just looking for a fun weekend with family and friends. Festivities get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. We hope to see you at the Shipyard this weekend.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (9/15/21)Biden's stance will feed pandemic culture warMaybe President Biden should handle COVID-19 the way he's handled Afghanistan. It's a strange thought, given how badly he botched the U.S. withdrawal. But at least Afghanistan Joe had a clear idea about what we needed to do. COVID Joe has no such...
-
Column (9/15/21)Why Democrats can't pay for their ambitionsBenjamin Franklin was right about death and taxes, but new taxes only become inevitable when a Democrat is elected president, and here we are. The House Ways and Means Committee released an outline of tax proposals to offset President Biden's...
-
-
Column (9/14/21)Words of wisdom in troubled times"How easy it is, in times of ease, for us to become dependent on our routines, on the established order of our day-to-day existence, to carry us along." These words greeted subscribers to the monthly spiritual magazine Magnificat 20 years ago, on...
-
Editorial (9/13/21)Editorial: SEMO District Fair returns to Arena ParkThe SEMO District Fair kicked off over the weekend in Arena Park and will continue through Saturday. Following the last years cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers expect plenty of enthusiasm for this years installment of the...
-
Recall election could reverse the California ideologyCalifornia once was run by conservatives and mostly centrist Democrats. True paleo-liberal governors such as Pat Brown greatly expanded the welfare state. But they also believed in pushing integration and building freeways, dams, aqueducts and...
-
-
Is the left losing its grip on California?The Democratic Party is rolling out its left-wing big guns to go to California to support Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election scheduled for Tuesday. In California, the bluest of blue states, where, in 2020, challenger Joe Biden defeated...
-
-
Column (9/11/21)Immigration and the trillion-dollar lotteryExactly 10 years ago, economist Michael Clemens published a paper in the prestigious Journal of Economic Perspectives called "Economics and Emigration: Trillion-Dollar Bills on the Sidewalk?" He urged fellow economists to consider a paradigm shift...
-
-
Column (9/10/21)When a Western society goes insaneThe 18th-century English philosopher Jeremy Bentham came up with the idea of the panopticon, a prison designed to allow all the prisoners to be observed by one guard. What even Bentham couldn't conceive of, despite his creative musings about schemes...
-
-
Editorial (9/8/21)Monoclonal antibodies infusions is CARES money well spentWe've used this space on more than one occasion to advocate for COVID-19 vaccinations. It's the best way to move beyond the pandemic. But for those already infected, there is a treatment available that can help keep the most vulnerable out of the...
-
Column (9/8/21)Partisan squabbling after 9/11 was a preview of presentI got back to the U.S. from my honeymoon on Sept. 10, 2001. My wife went straight home to Washington, D.C, to start her new job at the Justice Department. I went to Washington state, where we'd gotten married, to retrieve our dog Cosmo, whom we'd...
-
Editorial (9/7/21)Celebrating the Difference Makers in Southeast MissouriThere's no shortage of hard news in the world, but there are also individuals doing good work in their community, industry and schools worth celebrating. B Magazine, our regional business magazine, recently announced its list of Difference Makers...
-
-
Editorial (9/3/21)Safe House continues to provide needed services with a new nameSafe House of Southeast Missouri recently made a bit of news during its annual luncheon with a name change and recognition of five community members. Formerly known as Safe House of Women, the organization changed its name effective Wednesday to be...
-
-
Editorial (9/1/21)Cape County a bright spot in Census dataWhile much of rural Southeast Missouri lost population over the last 10 years, Cape Girardeau County grew by 8%. That's the general local takeaway from the 2020 Census data released recently. Propelling Cape County's growth was a 12% surge in...
-
-
Editorial (8/30/21)Health clinic helps those in needGwen Maloney is a nurse by training. But she's now using that care and empathy which so often goes with her profession to operate a free health clinic in downtown Cape Girardeau. Samaritan Regional Health Clinic is open two days per week, limited...
-
Editorial (8/27/21)Area football teams take the field for 2021 campaignFootball season is upon us. Area high school teams will take the field Friday night to kick off the 2021 campaign, and college football is just around the corner. Whether your school is poised for a big year or in the process of rebuilding, there's...
-
-
Editorial (8/25/21)Editorial: Cape Catfish finish season with first title in Prospect LeagueFollowing last summers limited baseball schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer of 2021 has been a complete 180. Leading the way with a 60-game schedule 30 home games at Capaha Field were the Cape Catfish. Following a sluggish start,...
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.