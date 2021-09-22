Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 22, the 265th day of 2021. There are 100 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 3:20 p.m. EDT.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 22, 2014, the United States and five Arab nations launched airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, sending waves of planes and Tomahawk cruise missiles against an array of targets.
On this date:
In 1761, Britain's King George III and his wife, Charlotte, were crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
In 1927, Gene Tunney successfully defended his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous "long-count" fight in Chicago.
In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb.
In 1950, Omar N. Bradley was promoted to the rank of five-star general, joining an elite group that included Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur, George C. Marshall and Henry H. "Hap" Arnold.
In 1961, the Interstate Commerce Commission issued rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.
In 1975, Sara Jane Moore attempted to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel, but missed.
In 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.
In 1993, 47 people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train fell off a bridge and crashed into Big Bayou Canot near Mobile, Alabama. (A tugboat pilot lost in fog pushed a barge into the railroad bridge, knocking the tracks 38 inches out of line just minutes before the train arrived.)
In 1995, an AWACS plane carrying U.S. and Canadian military personnel crashed on takeoff from Elmendorf Air Force Base near Anchorage, Alaska, killing all 24 people aboard.
In 2017, Sen. John McCain declared his opposition to the GOP's last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare," the second time in three months McCain had emerged as the destroyer of his party's signature promise to voters.
Ten years ago: American diplomats led a walkout at the U.N. General Assembly as Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (ah-muh-DEE'-neh-zhahd) fiercely attacked the United States and major West European nations as "arrogant powers" ruled by greed and eager for military adventurism. Pope Benedict XVI arrived in Germany on his first state visit to his homeland.
Five years ago: Prosecutors charged a white Oklahoma police officer with first-degree manslaughter less than a week after she killed an unarmed Black man on a city street, saying in court documents the officer "reacted unreasonably." (Betty Shelby was acquitted in May 2017 of manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher.) It was disclosed that computer hackers had swiped personal information from at least 500 million Yahoo accounts in what was believed to have been the biggest digital break-in at an email provider.
One year ago: U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 200,000, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world at that point, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The U.N. General Assembly convened for its first-ever virtual meeting, as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged nations to tackle the coronavirus and the "economic calamity" it had unleashed, as well as the risk of a new Cold War between the United States and China. A Louisiana state trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, died after a single-vehicle crash that took place hours after he learned he would be fired for his role in the 2019 in-custody death of a Black man, Ronald Greene, following a high-speed chase. Overriding the mayor's veto, Seattle's City Council voted to reduce the police budget and reallocate some money to community programs. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from a Berlin hospital after more than a month's treatment for poisoning. (Navalny would be arrested and jailed upon his return to Russia.)
Today's Birthdays: Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 78. Actor Paul Le Mat is 76. Musician King Sunny Ade is 75. Capt. Mark Phillips is 73. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 70. Actor Shari Belafonte is 67. Singer Debby Boone is 65. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 65. Singer Nick Cave is 64. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 64. Actor Lynn Herring is 64. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 63. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 63. Actor Scott Baio is 61. Actor Catherine Oxenberg is 60. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 60. Actor Rob Stone is 59. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: "24: Legacy") is 56. Musician Matt Sharp is 52. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 51. Rapper Mystikal is 51. R&B singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 50. Actor James Hillier (TV: "The Crown") is 48. Actor Mireille Enos is 46. Actor Daniella Alonso is 43. Actor Michael Graziadei is 42. Actor Ashley Eckstein is 40. Actor Katie Lowes is 39. Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 38. Actor Tatiana Maslany is 36. Actor Ukweli Roach (TV: "Blindspot") is 35. Actor Tom Felton is 34. Actor Teyonah Parris is 34. Actor Juliette Goglia is 26. Actor Dalya Knapp is 11.
Honor tour flight to originate from Cape Girardeau for the first timeWhen the Wake Foundation organizes a Veterans Honor Tour from Southeast Missouri to Washington, D.C., the vets normally must board a flight out of St. Louis. Next month, they'll be flying out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott...
Cape students vandalize school restrooms for viral TikTok trend1A viral TikTok trend called "Devious Licks" has inspired some Cape Girardeau School District students to vandalize school restrooms. Central Middle School administrators said in a letter to parents Tuesday the school has seen "an extreme amount of...
Labor, supply shortages cause problems for local coffee shops4The Ground-A-Bout co-founder Bob Schooley planned to open a third location of his coffeehouse by the end of summer, but recently one issue has stood in his way. "I'm ready to build it, but I can't go forward because I can't hire enough staff to fill...
Central students could face criminal charges following video of assault14A number of Cape Girardeau Central students have been disciplined after video surfaced showing them physically attacking another student. School officials would not comment on identities of the students, how many were involved in the incident, the...
Jackson considers soggy soccer situation; Park improvement projects could be funded by city's proposed use taxWith millions of players and an estimated four billion fans, soccer (or football as the rest of the world calls it) is said to be the most popular sport on earth. In Southeast Missouri, one of the most popular soccer venues is the Jackson Soccer...
Nominating petitions for Cape Girardeau Council available starting next weekFour slots on Cape Girardeau City Council will be decided by voters in April but the process starts Monday as the municipality begins making available petitions hopefuls may use to access the ballot. The filing period for the office of mayor -- who...
Completion of Center Junction project delayed6"Dirt problems" have caused a minor delay in the diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, pushing the project completion back by more than a week. The project's general contractor, Penzel...
Cape Council to adjust Sunday liquor sales hours; TTF6 money allotted for streets5In accordance with a measure approved by the Missouri General Assembly this spring, Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading to a bill Monday extending the hours liquor may be sold in the city on Sundays. "This ordinance is just to comply with...
Presbyterians mark milestone with 200th anniversary celebration1Apple Creek Presbyterian Church, a congregation that has not met regularly since 1939, held a 200th anniversary celebration Sunday a half-mile east of Pocahontas. Trudy Lee, vice president of university advancement at Southeast Missouri State...
Virus growth rates slows in Cape County, at least temporarily5COVID-19 cases appeared to slow their rate of growth in the past several days, at least in Cape Girardeau County. Officials with the county's public health center reported 75 new cases (54 confirmed and 21 probable) since Friday, a decline from...
Longtime Mississippi County prosecutor dies from COVID-197CHARLESTON, Mo. Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died early Thursday at Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri. He was 56. A post Thursday on the Charleston Department of Public Safety official Facebook page said...
Jackson aldermen side with neighbors against home-based businessJason Yeager's next door neighbors want his business to succeed, just not at his home. And after hearing from the neighbors, the Jackson Board of Aldermen agreed Yeager shouldn't operate Fuzz's Transmissions in an area zoned for single-family...
Keynote speaker urges solidarity, honesty at Women Aware conference3POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Chantelle Becking began her keynote presentation with an impromptu dance party, setting the mood and livening up the crowd for the last segment of the Women Aware conference at Black River Coliseum on Thursday. Women Aware Inc....
Scott City receives grants for police vehicles, digital signThe United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Scott City a 35% matching grant for new police vehicles. The grant will allow the city to purchase two new police vehicles, according to city administrator Mike Dudek. "We have some...
Cape Airport manager Amos 'encouraged' by passenger traffic2Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County continues its rebound in passenger traffic from the depths of the COVID pandemic in 2020, according to the latest usage report issued by the office of airport manager Katrina Amos....
Jackson's Oktoberfest to return next monthOktoberfest is returning this year to Jackson, bringing a biergarten, German-style food, local vendors and live music back to High Street this Oct. 1 and 2 after taking a hiatus last year because of the pandemic. Funded and operated by the Uptown...
SEMO to distribute $10.4M in direct student aid for COVID-19 relief16Southeast Missouri State University students will see an increase in their bank accounts Wednesday, as the university begins distributing $10.4 million in coronavirus relief funds. Southeast received the money in Higher Education Emergency Relief...
Shipyard Music Festival hooks crowd of area residents, travelersAt its essence, a shipyard is a place where vessels and people of the world collide. Shipyard Music Festival is no different. Shipyard set sail Friday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, drawing a crowd mixed with area residents and travelers. Kayla...
Cape, Scott City gear up for internet sales tax campaigns21Retired banker Danny Essner, long active in community organizations such as Old Town Cape, is taking on a new short-term challenge. Essner will gather this week with other like-minded businesspeople to game out a marketing strategy aimed at...
Virus cases remain high throughout SE Missouri36No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in nearby Missouri counties Friday, but active virus case counts remained elevated. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 53 new confirmed virus cases, along with 36 new probable...
Photo Gallery 9/18/21Scenes from Shipyard Music Festival 2021 ~ FridayThe third Shipyard Music Festival set sail for Century Casino in downtown Cape Girardeau Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and brought with it a large crowd of area residents and travelers with performances from five national and local music acts. The first...
Signal improvements slated for Scott City interchangeSignal improvements slated for Scott City interchange The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to install flashing yellow arrows at the Interstate 55/Route AB interchange (Exit 91) in Scott City. According to a MoDOT news release, the...
Scott City School District extends mask mandate; Chaffee School District initiates one9During a meeting Wednesday described by Board of Education president Gary Miller as "vocal," the Scott City School District board voted to extend the current mask mandate at the "Orange" level until the board meets again Oct. 20. Michael Umfleet, in...
Jason Smith's stop at SEMO District Fair kicks off livestock auction5Congressman Jason Smith kicked off the livestock auction at the SEMO District Fair by praising sellers and thanking buyers. "When I found out this was happening today, I said, 'I have to stop,'" he told the group assembled in the livestock arena....
East Perry Community Fair returnsThe East Perry Community Fair, known as the "Best Little Fair in the Land," returns Sept. 24 and 25, to Altenburg, Missouri, following last year's absence. The fair was founded in 1937 and it has been held in the same location every year since,...
Area hospitals waiting for details on staff vaccine order56A week after President Joe Biden announced sweeping COVID-19 vaccination mandates for the nation's 17 million health care workers, hospitals say they are waiting for definitive guidelines before deciding how to respond. "We are trying to figure all...
Heartbroken - Van Buren business owners, community deal with major loss after fire destroys The Landing1VAN BUREN Smoke still rose above the Current River on the west side of Van Buren Wednesday morning, hours after a fire destroyed The Landing, an icon in the community for decades. Were heartbroken, obviously, but we care as much for the...
Five virus deaths reported in region16COVID-19-related deaths continue to rise in Southeast Missouri, albeit at a slow pace, while cases of the virus are increasing more rapidly in most places. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported three virus-related deaths...
The Landing to cease dining, floating operations for the year after fire5Van Buren police officers evacuated about 16 occupied rooms at The Landing shortly before 1 a.m., when a fire at the Carter County hotel and restaurant was called in. Personnel from the Carter County Sheriffs Department and Missouri State...
DB's Barbecue: Where there's smoke, there's fire1The past couple of weeks I have been hearing about a new drive-up only barbecue joint in Jackson named "DB's Barbecue". It started with a whisper, a quiet Facebook message from a friend encouraging me to check it out. The heat began to build as I...
Most read 9/15/21Parents voice mask-mandate concerns at Jackson school board meeting30Parents with children in Jackson School District schools spoke at the chool board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns with the district's mask policy. Jackson's current mask policy highly recommends students and staff to wear face...