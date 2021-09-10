News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Remembering 9/11
Many of us alive on Sept. 11, 2001, remember where we were and what we were doing when terror struck America's homeland. Much like the death of JFK or the attack on Pearl Harbor for earlier generations, 9/11 is a defining moment in America's history and our personal lives.
We remember the chaos and confusion, especially for those trying to locate family and friends in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. We remember the fear of additional attacks. We remember the disruption to every area of our lives -- homeland security, financial, emotional and more.
We also remember the unity and patriotism that emerged from this national nightmare. Passengers on board Flight 93 courageously took over a plane that would have struck another D.C. target. First responders, both in the directly affected areas and from across the country who traveled to help, worked night and day to rescue those trapped in the rubble and later recover the bodies of those who perished. Brave men and women signed up to join the military and fight in the Global War on Terrorism. Individuals stood in line to donate blood. And churches were filled with praying people. Even Congress showed a spirit of unity. Black or white, rich or poor, Republican or Democrat -- we were all Americans in the fight together.
Twenty years later, we're reminded of unity's importance. We won't agree on every issue, but as citizens of this country we're all Americans.
May we as a country be resolved to never forget the lessons of Sept. 11, 2001.
Comments
