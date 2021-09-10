News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-10-21
We trust in your unfailing love, O God. Our hearts rejoice in your salvation. Amen.
Cape County to follow state's lead on COVID emergencyThe Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to follow Gov. Mike Parson's lead Thursday in ending a formal state of emergency, which had been in effect in Missouri since March 13, 2020. The county's emergency management agency director,...
Virus case counts climb in local schoolsCOVID-19 cases among students have increased in local schools. Cape Girardeau School District reported 56 active positive cases among its 4,475 students Thursday. The district totaled 28 cases Sept. 1. Student cases at the Jackson School District...
Cape County officials report no new virus deathsTechnical issues delayed Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's COVID-19 update Wednesday, but the numbers released Thursday showed no new virus-related deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 143 county residents have died because of the virus. New...
Recognizing this year's Difference MakersJon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, left, speaks about Shawn Kinder, right, as he is recognized Thursday during the B Magazine Difference Makers Reception at One City in Cape Girardeau. More...
Doug Gannon named parks director for City of Cape GirardeauDoug Gannon, currently an assistant recreation division manager for Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, was named Thursday as the department's director by city manager Kenneth Haskin. "Doug is humble, poised and he doesn't get...
Jackson eighth-graders pack 101,000 meals for children in need1Nearly a fifth of the world's children don't have enough food to eat, according to the World Health Organization. Some Jackson students are doing what they can to help. Jackson eighth-graders filled Jackson Junior High's gym Thursday morning for a...
Local mural creator is Missouri Arts Councils monthly featured artistVisitors of downtown Cape Girardeau are likely familiar with the artwork of Malcolm "Airbrush Assassin" McCrae. McCrae, a local airbrush artist and mural creator, was selected as one of the Missouri Arts Council Featured Artists for the month of...
Motorcyclist dies in Cape crash2A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on South Kingshighway. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department release, the 18-year-old male from Jackson died after the motorcycle he was riding in the 800 block of South...
Ready to ride at SEMO District FairA crew sets up a swing ride while another crew attaches passenger cars to the ferris wheel ride Thursday before the 2021 SEMO District Fair begins at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The SEMO District Fair is returning Saturday after a year hiatus...
What's Past is Prologue: Houck Stadium's humble beginnings 91 years ago1The "What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation,...
Hospitalizations for coronavirus rapidly increasing in Sikeston25COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak. According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had...
Local artist's mosaics on display at River Heritage MuseumCape River Heritage Museum is now displaying the artwork of local artist David Cargle, today through Sept. 25. The exhibit displays about 25 glass mosaic wall hanging pieces, in a variety of size, colors and depictions. "I'm kind of getting a kick...
Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot Day in two events1Southeast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day in remembrance of the fallen from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with events today and Friday. A 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40 to 8:30 a.m. Friday in...
Cape Girardeau police seek burglary suspect4Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect wanted in the Sept. 3 burglary of a local gas station. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the white male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the facility...
Scott City chamber gauges membership support for use-tax referendumThe Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is asking its 46 member businesses to respond to an email survey about the upcoming use-tax referendum on the city's November's ballot. Mike Dudek, city administrator, said Wednesday the proposed levy, also...
Cape Girardeau native raises funds to help Hurricane Ida victimBrandon Diggins said he couldn't believe his luck last week when he had to flee to Atlanta from his hometown of Slidell, Louisiana. He survived Hurricane Katrina almost exactly 16 years ago, and now he had to evacuate his wife and three kids from...
Jackson aldermen create COVID relief fund1It was just over two weeks ago when Jackson city clerk Liza Walker received a fax telling her nearly $1.5 million had just been electronically deposited by the federal government into Jackson's bank account. The deposit of $1,496,845.37 was courtesy...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/9/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 2 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
I-57/U.S. 60 reduced for surface treatmentIInterstate 57/U.S. 60 in Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard counties between Route B in Bertrand, Missouri, and Highway 25 in Dexter, Missouri will be reduced to one lane in each direction as contractor crews improve the driving...
Photo Gallery 9/9/21B Magazine Difference Makers 2021 ReceptionRecipients and their guests gathered on Thursday at One City in Cape Girardeau to receive recognition as Difference Makers. Some of the Difference Makers could not attend. Representatives from the sponsors of the Difference Makers issue, Edward...
Broadway Theatre owner donates building to not-for-profit organization14The building formerly housing the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been officially donated to a not-for-profit aiming to restore it. Suzanne Hightower said paperwork was finalized Sept. 1. Hightower heads Cape Broadway Theatre, a...
Jackson Aldermen considering use-tax marketing proposal11Eighty-two votes. That was the difference two years ago when less than 12% of the registered voters in Jackson said no to a use-tax measure that would have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the city annually. It was the third time since...
Milestones and Miracles: Saint Francis NICU celebrates 20 yearsSuccess stories and photos of babies treated over the years are sent to Saint Francis Medical Center regularly, though many of their earlier patients don't look much like babies anymore. Graduation photos and life updates are becoming more common....
Cape Council to greenlight counseling fees for police, fire departmentsCape Girardeau City Council gave unanimous first reading approval Tuesday to spending $9,600 from American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for professional counseling from the Responder Health Program for the city's public safety services. "As much as what...
Arts Council to unveil sensory-inclusive classroom at annual Dingeldein GalaOn Friday, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will open its Collab Lab, a sensory-inclusive classroom fitted for art learning. Arts council director Kelly Downes said she sought to create a space where people with disabilities could feel...
Suspect in Monday's shooting is in custody4A man is in custody following a Labor Day shooting in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department, authorities took into custody a suspect who allegedly shot a man near the intersection of North Park Avenue and...
Most read 9/7/21
Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week6Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business...
Most read 9/5/21
Robbery at Cape Girardeau Family Dollar false alarm; No charges filed, suspect receives no-trespass order5By Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar Saturday morning following a concerning statement from a customer. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an...
Most read 9/3/21
Cape County is now a 'hotter spot' for COVID27Noting the uptick in COVID cases, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler said Thursday the county has become a "hotter spot" for COVID-19 in Missouri -- as the county's test-positivity rate has risen to 15.2%, higher...
Most read 9/2/21
B-2 bomber fly-by slated for SEMO game Thursday4A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri, will fly over Houck Stadium today immediately prior to the start of Southeast Missouri State University's season-opening football game against SIU-Carbondale. "This is the...
