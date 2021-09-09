News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-9-21
Hospitalizations for coronavirus rapidly increasing in Sikeston2COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak. According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had...
What's Past is Prologue: Houck Stadium's humble beginnings 91 years agoHouck Stadium, which today hosts Southeast Missouri State University football and women's soccer, turns 91 on Oct. 3, making the 10,000-seat facility the most senior gridiron venue in the Ohio Valley Conference. The next oldest, Austin Peay's...
Local artist's mosaics on display at River Heritage MuseumCape River Heritage Museum is now displaying the artwork of local artist David Cargle, today through Sept. 25. The exhibit displays about 25 glass mosaic wall hanging pieces, in a variety of size, colors and depictions. "I'm kind of getting a kick...
Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot Day in two eventsSoutheast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day in remembrance of the fallen from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with events today and Friday. A 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40 to 8:30 a.m. Friday in...
Cape Girardeau police seek burglary suspect1Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect wanted in the Sept. 3 burglary of a local gas station. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the white male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the facility...
Scott City chamber gauges membership support for use-tax referendumThe Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is asking its 46 member businesses to respond to an email survey about the upcoming use-tax referendum on the city's November's ballot. Mike Dudek, city administrator, said Wednesday the proposed levy, also...
Cape Girardeau native raises funds to help Hurricane Ida victimBrandon Diggins said he couldn't believe his luck last week when he had to flee to Atlanta from his hometown of Slidell, Louisiana. He survived Hurricane Katrina almost exactly 16 years ago, and now he had to evacuate his wife and three kids from...
Jackson aldermen create COVID relief fundIt was just over two weeks ago when Jackson city clerk Liza Walker received a fax telling her nearly $1.5 million had just been electronically deposited by the federal government into Jackson's bank account. The deposit of $1,496,845.37 was courtesy...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/9/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 2 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
I-57/U.S. 60 reduced for surface treatmentIInterstate 57/U.S. 60 in Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard counties between Route B in Bertrand, Missouri, and Highway 25 in Dexter, Missouri will be reduced to one lane in each direction as contractor crews improve the driving...
Broadway Theatre owner donates building to not-for-profit organization13The building formerly housing the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been officially donated to a not-for-profit aiming to restore it. Suzanne Hightower said paperwork was finalized Sept. 1. Hightower heads Cape Broadway Theatre, a...
Jackson Aldermen considering use-tax marketing proposal10Eighty-two votes. That was the difference two years ago when less than 12% of the registered voters in Jackson said no to a use-tax measure that would have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the city annually. It was the third time since...
Milestones and Miracles: Saint Francis NICU celebrates 20 yearsSuccess stories and photos of babies treated over the years are sent to Saint Francis Medical Center regularly, though many of their earlier patients don't look much like babies anymore. Graduation photos and life updates are becoming more common....
Cape Council to greenlight counseling fees for police, fire departmentsCape Girardeau City Council gave unanimous first reading approval Tuesday to spending $9,600 from American Rescue Plan (ARP) money for professional counseling from the Responder Health Program for the city's public safety services. "As much as what...
Arts Council to unveil sensory-inclusive classroom at annual Dingeldein GalaOn Friday, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will open its Collab Lab, a sensory-inclusive classroom fitted for art learning. Arts council director Kelly Downes said she sought to create a space where people with disabilities could feel...
Suspect in Monday's shooting is in custody4A man is in custody following a Labor Day shooting in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department, authorities took into custody a suspect who allegedly shot a man near the intersection of North Park Avenue and...
Child-care grant program open to SE Missouri regionThe Community Foundation of the Ozarks is opening the Ozarks Early Childhood Support Grant Program to reduce barriers for quality child care. Those eligible must be in the 58-county service region outside of the Springfield Public Schools boundary,...
Area lawmakers showing a united front on abortion issue in Missouri18There is no dissension among area legislators when it comes to tougher restrictions on abortion in Missouri. All look forward to what may be a pivotal court date in late September, which may forbid abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy. The...
Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week6Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business...
Stars and Stripes Museum to mark 160th anniversary with event in CapeThe Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, will be celebrating the military newspaper's 160th anniversary this year with its second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and dinner and silent auction on Nov. 6 at the Osage Centre in Cape...
Man reportedly shot in Cape14A man was shot in Cape Girardeau at about 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to a witness at the scene. The incident occurred at a residence on the corner of North Park Avenue and Themis Street. The witness said a man was shot once and suffered what...
Local News 9/6/21Fall Muster, Labor Day weekend celebration at Fort DFort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th Fall Muster Labor Day weekend. The celebration at Fort D, located at 920 West Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday and included a variety...
Local News 9/5/21Robbery at Cape Girardeau Family Dollar false alarm; No charges filed, suspect receives no-trespass order5By Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar Saturday morning following a concerning statement from a customer. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an...
Photo Gallery 9/5/21Fall Muster, Labor Day weekend celebration at Fort DFort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th Fall Muster Labor Day weekend. The celebration at Fort D, located at 920 West Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, through Monday, Sept....
Local News 9/4/21Recovery center planned for Cape10A new peer support center for people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions will open soon in Cape Girardeau, possibly later this fall, thanks to a grant from the state Department of Mental Health. The program, to be known as the We Do Recover...
Most read 9/3/21Cape County is now a 'hotter spot' for COVID27Noting the uptick in COVID cases, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler said Thursday the county has become a "hotter spot" for COVID-19 in Missouri -- as the county's test-positivity rate has risen to 15.2%, higher...
Most read 9/2/21Cape police break up juvenile brawl at Capaha3Cape Girardeau police broke up a physical altercation among a group of juvenile girls Wednesday at Capaha Park. Police Sgt. Joey Hann said a "physical fight" broke out among the group after school Wednesday. "Several of [the juvenile females] will...
Cape Girardeau School District reinstates COVID mask mandate30Cape Girardeau School District schools began requiring masks today. The decision to change the district's mask requirement came during a specially called board meeting Tuesday night. School began Aug. 25, and already eight of the district's 10...
Jackson man completes 14-state hike along the Appalachian Trail5The Appalachian Trail, which spans 14 states, is known as an ultimate hiking experience. Many have tried to traverse its entirety -- a few have accomplished it. Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Bess of Jackson now joins those ranks. Bess can list all of...
Five injured in Stoddard County crashA one-vehicle crash Monday night in Stoddard County injured five people and resulted in several alleged violations against the vehicle's driver. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dawson Duckworth, 19, of Dexter, Missouri, was northbound on...