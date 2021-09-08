News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Monoclonal antibodies infusions is CARES money well spent
We've used this space on more than one occasion to advocate for COVID-19 vaccinations. It's the best way to move beyond the pandemic. But for those already infected, there is a treatment available that can help keep the most vulnerable out of the hospital and avoid serious complications. It's called a monoclonal antibodies (MAB) infusion.
Recently two state-funded infusion centers were set up in Scott and Butler counties. The locations are the Miner, Missouri, Nursing Center, 410 Route H and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center - Westwood campus. In addition to these sites, both Saint Francis Medical Center and SoutheastHEALTH offer these infusions.
The goal is to keep those most at risk of severe complications out of the hospital. The infusions take at least 30 minutes, require an appointment and physician's order. The general guidelines note the infusions are primarily for those 65 years of age with a body mass index of 25 or more. And they are free with a doctor's order.
"We hope to catch folks within the first 10 days of being diagnosed with a goal of keeping folks from needing hospital care," Robbie Myers, director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency in Poplar Bluff, said.
Missouri is committing $15 million in CARES Act funds to the MAB sites across the state. That's money well spent to keep at-risk patients out of hospitals and on the road to recovery. If you or someone you know could benefit from this infusion, we encourage you to check them out.
