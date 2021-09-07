Navigating the SEMO District Fair with Pete Poe
Between the endless array of agriculture exhibits and the dazzling lights of the ferris wheel, whats not to love about The SEMO District Fair? The fair, 166 years in the making, has fun for the whole family the young and the young-at-heart.
Here, Pete Poe, SEMO District Fair director since the 1980s, shares his tips for you to get the most out of the annual festival.
Which events at the fair are specifically for older adults?
Our activities tent is the focal point for activities: we have bingo, we have pageants and we have baby contests. Seniors always love the baby contests and bingo. We have bingo both Saturdays. On Wednesday at the activities tent, we have senior activities sponsored by our good friends at Montgomery Bank.
What attractions will be featured at the Arena building this year?
We will have, once again, a full display of commercial exhibits and the homemakers the quilts, home goods and flower arrangements. We also have Remembering the Fallen, which is a display geared towards veterans, with photos and bios of many veterans from the state of Missouri.
What are the best attractions for older adults and their grandkids?
They can always take them to the carnival midway its open all eight days of the fair. We also have specials on Tuesday nights, you can get two wristbands for the price of one; sometimes, seniors like to take advantage of that! On Thursday night, we have special wristbands for the price of $3!
For seniors who might have mobility concerns, what are the best ways to get around at the fair?
All the buildings are handicap-accessible, including the Arena building, which is ground entry. The 4-H building and the livestock tents are mobility-friendly. We have wheelchairs available for use at the two main gates.
Are there any competitions that might interest older adults?
On the opening Sunday, we have our pageant. On Monday night and Tuesday night, weve got the Baby Girl and Baby Boy contests. Those are always exciting for grandparents to come watch. Go to all the livestock exhibits, go to the Arena Building those are all free attractions!
What are the best daytime grandstand events?
On the opening Saturday, well start off with an antique tractor pull, which is a free event. On Saturday night, we have a demo derby, which is a paid event. On Sunday afternoon, we have our barrel racing, which is a free event.
Where is the best location to watch the parade?
The parade will leave Capaha park at the corner of West End Boulevard and Broadway and make its way west to the fairgrounds. So, come down Broadway, and go down Kingshighway for a block and turn into the fairgrounds. Anything along that parade route is all great viewing.
Where can individuals find more information about the fair?
Just pull up semofair.com, and at the top right, theres a little square with a couple of lines in a box. Just click on that, and itll all pop up for you!
Grandstand Entertainment
Sept. 11, 6 p.m.: Auto Tire and Parts NAPA Dual Demo Derby, tickets $15 and $20
Sept. 12, 1 p.m.: Mouser Steel and Trailer Sales Heartland Barrel Racing, free grandstand event
Sept. 13, 7 p.m.: Heartland Idol finals by River Radio, free grandstand event
Sept. 14, 7 p.m.: Zach Williams by KHIS Radio 89.9 and 107.9, all tickets $22
Sept. 15, 8 p.m.: Frank Foster, all tickets $22
Sept. 16, 8 p.m.: Whiskey Myers, all tickets $32
Sept. 17, 7 p.m. and Sept. 18, 6 p.m.: Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull by Dewitt Auction, tickets $15 and $20
Order tickets online at www.semofair.com. All advanced ticket purchases offer free entry gate admission, including motor sports.
Free Attractions
Arena Building Exhibits
Conservation Building Fish and Game
Antique Tractor Display
Commercial Displays
4H and FFA Exhibits
Livestock Exhibits and Shows Activities Tent
Agriland/Kidzone
Veterans Display
On-Grounds Entertainment
South Fairgrounds: Wolves of the World educational, entertaining demonstration with some of the wolves in the world to bring new appreciation and understanding to these animals of the wild.
North Fairgrounds: Ready, set, grow! Educational and comedic magic, juggling and puppets with audience participation and music. Catch Farmer Ed as he strolls the fair grounds between stage shows.
Missouri Department of Conservation Sawmill Demonstrations: Short, 20-minute talk followed by 30 to 40 minutes of sawmill demonstration.
Agriland: Race the ducks at the old-time, hand-operated well pump display. Races are daily Monday through Friday with daily prizes in each class. Classes are ages 6 to 9 at 4 p.m. and ages 10 to 12 at 5 p.m.
Kidzone: Variety of hands-on activities for children. The Smile Contest takes place Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m.
Carnival
All armbands valid only for the hours of the special listed for that day.
Sept. 11, 12, 18, Noon to 5 p.m.: Wristbands, $25
Sept. 13 & 15, 5 to 10 p.m.: Wristbands, $23
Sept. 14, 5 to 10 p.m.: Wristbands, two for the price of one, $25
Sept. 16, 5 to 10 p.m.: Thrifty Thursday! Wristband special, $15
Sept. 17, Noon to 4 p.m.: Wristband special matinee, $13, all rides open
