Where do you want to go? The world is your oyster

After staring at their living room walls for a year and a half, Americans are taking to the nations roadways and skies to enjoy beach and mountain views and even ocean vistas from cruise ship decks.

With the widespread distribution of vaccines, a growing number of travelers have been carefully venturing out. Road trips have been popular recently, with travelers rediscovering amazing domestic locations like our nations national parks. Travelers are also booking trips to tropical destinations like Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

Its definitely trending up, says Jan Borje, vice president of AAA Travel. We are in full-swing, and we are encouraging travelers to book now, even if its for 2022, as inventory is going fast. But there are many opportunities to still get away this year.

Its never been more important to book trips with professional travel advisors, who can help travelers navigate the ever-changing travel landscape. And because of its size and partnerships with a portfolio of trusted cruise and tour suppliers, AAA can offer exclusive benefits and savings.

If you book travel on your own and something happens, you can spend hours or days on the phone trying to get a live person, says Travel Advisor Ron Fehr in AAAs Cape Girardeau office. We have the expertise and access to vendors that travelers who book on the internet just dont have.

While many are concerned about the safety of travel in light of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise to check their website for current protocols and safety practices before traveling. The CDC recently updated its guidance on mask wearing, advising people in areas with high COVID-19 transmission to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers are required to wear a mask on airplanes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, and some cities and states have updated their mask and other travel requirements.

Masks should be at the top of your packing list, because guidelines vary from place to place, Borje adds. Also, bring along disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to help safeguard and monitor your health. Travel suppliers are going the extra mile to help keep guests safe  in some cases, requiring vaccines or operating at reduced capacities  but travelers should also explore travel insurance to protect their vacation investment.

Travel insurance options vary greatly but could potentially cover expenses related to the need to cancel or postpone your trip. Travelers should refer to an AAA travel advisor or their travel insurance provider for details.

For more information, call the AAA Cape Girardeau office at (573) 334-3038 or visit us at 1903 Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau.