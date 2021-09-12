Today in History
Today is Sunday, Sept. 12, the 255th day of 2021. There are 110 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 12, 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center's smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President George W. Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington "acts of war," spoke of "a monumental struggle of good versus evil" and said that "good will prevail."
On this date:
In 1914, during World War I, the First Battle of the Marne ended in an Allied victory against Germany.
In 1958, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Cooper v. Aaron, unanimously ruled that Arkansas officials who were resisting public school desegregation orders could not disregard the high court's rulings.
In 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the manned space program, declaring: "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."
In 1966, "The Monkees" debuted on NBC-TV; "Family Affair" premiered on CBS.
In 1977, South African Black student leader and anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, 30, died while in police custody, triggering an international outcry.
In 1987, reports surfaced that Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden had borrowed, without attribution, passages of a speech by British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock for one of his own campaign speeches. (The Kinnock report, along with other damaging revelations, prompted Biden to drop his White House bid.)
In 1994, a stolen, single-engine Cessna crashed into the South Lawn of the White House, coming to rest against the executive mansion; the pilot, Frank Corder, was killed.
In 1995, the Belarusian military shot down a hydrogen balloon during an international race, killing its two American pilots, John Stuart-Jervis and Alan Fraenckel.
In 2003, in the Iraqi city of Fallujah, U.S. forces mistakenly opened fire on vehicles carrying police, killing eight of them.
In 2008, a Metrolink commuter train struck a freight train head-on in Los Angeles, killing 25 people. (Federal investigators said the Metrolink engineer, Robert Sanchez, who was among those who died, had been text-messaging on his cell phone and ran a red light shortly before the crash.)
In 2009, Serena Williams' U.S. Open title defense ended with a bizarre loss to Kim Clijsters after Williams went into a tirade against a line judge who'd called her for a foot fault; following her outburst, Williams was penalized a point for unsportsmanlike conduct, ending the match, 6-4, 7-5.
In 2012, the U.S. dispatched an elite group of Marines to Tripoli, Libya, after the mob attack in Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans. President Barack Obama strongly condemned the violence, and vowed to bring the killers to justice; Republican challenger Mitt Romney accused the administration of showing weakness in the face of tumultuous events in the Middle East.
Ten years ago: A leaking gasoline pipeline in Kenya's capital exploded, killing 119 people, according to the Kenya Red Cross. Novak Djokovic beat defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to win his first U.S. Open championship.
Five years ago: Two men disrupted a live broadcast of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" by rushing onto the stage to protest Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte's presence on the show. (Lochte and his swimming teammates faced criticism since they were involved in an early-morning drunken encounter at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.)
One year ago: Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot and seriously wounded while sitting in a squad car outside a rail station in an apparently unprovoked ambush. (The suspect, Deonte Lee Murray, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.) President Donald Trump defied local authorities by holding a rally in tiny Minden, Nevada, after his initial plan to hold one in Reno was stopped out of concern it would have violated coronavirus health guidelines. A car driven by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man along a highway; Ravnsborg later told officials he never saw the man and thought he struck a deer. (Ravnsborg would plead no contest to a pair of misdemeanor traffic charges; he was fined $500 for each.) Naomi Osaka won her second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title overall by coming back to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets in the final.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Linda Gray is 81. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 70. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 69. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 69. Actor Peter Scolari is 66. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 65. Actor Rachel Ward is 64. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 59. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 55. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 55. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 54. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 53. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 52. Actor-singer Will Chase is 51. Actor Josh Hopkins is 51. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 47. Actor Lauren Stamile is 45. Rapper 2 Chainz is 44. Actor Kelly Jenrette is 43. Actor Ben McKenzie is 43. Singer Ruben Studdard is 43. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 41. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 40. Actor Alfie Allen is 35. Actor Emmy Rossum is 35. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is 32. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 28. Actor Colin Ford is 25.
Cape man robbed, assaulted in driveway; Suspects remain unknown5Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information on a group involved in an alleged robbery and assault Friday afternoon. Cape officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of South Missouri Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday,...
Four virus-related deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties22Four COVID-19 deaths were reported by area health officials this week. On Friday, Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three deaths (146 total), and earlier, Scott County officials added one death to their total (94). Virus cases in Cape...
Former Cape man recalls horrors of Sept. 11, 20011On Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Lee was going about a normal workday in an architectural firm about a half mile from the World Trade Center in New York City. He saw the first jet slam into one of the Twin Towers. Then, the second. In the next hours...
9/11 never far away from Jackson Fire RescueJACKSON -- Officially, the Fire Department of New York City's response time to the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, was two minutes. A battalion chief happened to see the first jet fly into the towers and was quickly on the...
BoCo sheriff: Won't enforce federal virus order25The sheriff of Bollinger County, Missouri, announced Friday neither he nor department employees will enforce any of the executive actions announced Thursday by President Joe Biden in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Biden's sweeping...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/13/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus,...
Cape County to follow state's lead on COVID emergency12The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to follow Gov. Mike Parson's lead Thursday in ending a formal state of emergency, which had been in effect in Missouri since March 13, 2020. The county's emergency management agency director,...
Virus case counts climb in local schools8COVID-19 cases among students have increased in local schools. Cape Girardeau School District reported 56 active positive cases among its 4,475 students Thursday. The district totaled 28 cases Sept. 1. Student cases at the Jackson School District...
Cape County officials report no new virus deaths2Technical issues delayed Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's COVID-19 update Wednesday, but the numbers released Thursday showed no new virus-related deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 143 county residents have died because of the virus. New...
Recognizing this year's Difference MakersJon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, left, speaks about Shawn Kinder, right, as he is recognized Thursday during the B Magazine Difference Makers Reception at One City in Cape Girardeau. More...
Doug Gannon named parks director for City of Cape Girardeau3Doug Gannon, currently an assistant recreation division manager for Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, was named Thursday as the department's director by city manager Kenneth Haskin. "Doug is humble, poised and he doesn't get...
Jackson eighth-graders pack 101,000 meals for children in need1Nearly a fifth of the world's children don't have enough food to eat, according to the World Health Organization. Some Jackson students are doing what they can to help. Jackson eighth-graders filled Jackson Junior High's gym Thursday morning for a...
Local mural creator is Missouri Arts Councils monthly featured artist1Visitors of downtown Cape Girardeau are likely familiar with the artwork of Malcolm "Airbrush Assassin" McCrae. McCrae, a local airbrush artist and mural creator, was selected as one of the Missouri Arts Council Featured Artists for the month of...
Motorcyclist dies in Cape crash2A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on South Kingshighway. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department release, the 18-year-old male from Jackson died after the motorcycle he was riding in the 800 block of South...
Ready to ride at SEMO District FairA crew sets up a swing ride while another crew attaches passenger cars to the ferris wheel ride Thursday before the 2021 SEMO District Fair begins at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The SEMO District Fair is returning Saturday after a year hiatus...
What's Past is Prologue: Houck Stadium's humble beginnings 91 years ago2The "What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation,...
Hospitalizations for coronavirus rapidly increasing in Sikeston25COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak. According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had...
Local artist's mosaics on display at River Heritage MuseumCape River Heritage Museum is now displaying the artwork of local artist David Cargle, today through Sept. 25. The exhibit displays about 25 glass mosaic wall hanging pieces, in a variety of size, colors and depictions. "I'm kind of getting a kick...
Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot Day in two events1Southeast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day in remembrance of the fallen from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with events today and Friday. A 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40 to 8:30 a.m. Friday in...
Cape Girardeau police seek burglary suspect5Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect wanted in the Sept. 3 burglary of a local gas station. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the white male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the facility...
Scott City chamber gauges membership support for use-tax referendum2The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is asking its 46 member businesses to respond to an email survey about the upcoming use-tax referendum on the city's November's ballot. Mike Dudek, city administrator, said Wednesday the proposed levy, also...
Cape Girardeau native raises funds to help Hurricane Ida victimBrandon Diggins said he couldn't believe his luck last week when he had to flee to Atlanta from his hometown of Slidell, Louisiana. He survived Hurricane Katrina almost exactly 16 years ago, and now he had to evacuate his wife and three kids from...
Jackson aldermen create COVID relief fund1It was just over two weeks ago when Jackson city clerk Liza Walker received a fax telling her nearly $1.5 million had just been electronically deposited by the federal government into Jackson's bank account. The deposit of $1,496,845.37 was courtesy...
Photo Gallery 9/9/21B Magazine Difference Makers 2021 ReceptionRecipients and their guests gathered on Thursday at One City in Cape Girardeau to receive recognition as Difference Makers. Some of the Difference Makers could not attend. Representatives from the sponsors of the Difference Makers issue, Edward...
Most read 9/8/21Broadway Theatre owner donates building to not-for-profit organization15The building formerly housing the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been officially donated to a not-for-profit aiming to restore it. Suzanne Hightower said paperwork was finalized Sept. 1. Hightower heads Cape Broadway Theatre, a...
Most read 9/8/21Milestones and Miracles: Saint Francis NICU celebrates 20 yearsSuccess stories and photos of babies treated over the years are sent to Saint Francis Medical Center regularly, though many of their earlier patients don't look much like babies anymore. Graduation photos and life updates are becoming more common....
Most read 9/7/21Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week6Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business...
Most read 9/5/21Robbery at Cape Girardeau Family Dollar false alarm; No charges filed, suspect receives no-trespass order5By Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar Saturday morning following a concerning statement from a customer. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an...
