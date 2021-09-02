Guardian Angel School Celebrates with Bishop Rice

The Lenten Mission project of the 2020-2021 school year was for Bishop Rice's intention, Children's Haven in Joplin. The Bishop asked the schools in the diocese to help raise money for this mission. After all the money was sent in and tabulated, Guardian Angel School in Oran raised the most money per student, sending in $1330.55 with a student body of 38 students in grades K-8.

Some of the money came from dress down days, but mostly it was raised through a change war. The students had a lot of fun bringing in change and trying to outdo the other classrooms. The winning classroom, that raised the most per student in that homeroom, received a treat at the end.

The tabulations in the diocese were not completed in time for the end of the school year, so arrangements were made for Bishop Rice to celebrate Mass at Guardian Angel on Thursday, September 2 and then to treat the students and staff with donuts and milk.

After enjoying this special treat, Bishop Rice posed for a group picture with all the students in pre-k through 8th grade. Thank you Bishop Rice for visiting Guardian Angel School, celebrating Mass with us, and giving us this special treat.