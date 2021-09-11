Today in History
Today is Saturday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2021. There are 111 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York's World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
On this date:
In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.
In 1814, an American fleet scored a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.
In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam's first hydroelectric generator.
In 1941, groundbreaking took place for the Pentagon. In a speech that drew accusations of anti-Semitism, Charles A. Lindbergh told an America First rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that "the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt administration" were pushing the United States toward war.
In 1967, the comedy-variety program "The Carol Burnett Show" premiered on CBS.
In 1973, Chilean President Salvador Allende died during a violent military coup.
In 1985, Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds cracked career hit number 4,192 off Eric Show (rhymes with "how") of the San Diego Padres, eclipsing the record held by Ty Cobb. (The Reds won the game, 2-0).
In 2003, actor John Ritter died six days before his 55th birthday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California -- the same hospital where he was born in 1948.
In 2006, in a prime-time address, President George W. Bush invoked the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks as he staunchly defended the war in Iraq, though he acknowledged that Saddam Hussein was not responsible for the attacks.
In 2008, presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama put aside politics as they visited ground zero together on the anniversary of 9/11 to honor its victims.
In 2012, a mob armed with guns and grenades launched a fiery nightlong attack on a U.S. diplomatic outpost and a CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, killing U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.
In 2015, a crane collapsed onto the Grand Mosque in Mecca, killing 111 people ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage. Roberta Vinci stunned Serena Williams to end her Grand Slam bid in one of the greatest upsets in tennis history; the 43rd-ranked Italian won 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals.
Ten years ago: The nation and the world marked the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In New York, a tree-covered memorial plaza at ground zero opened to the families of the victims for the first time. President Barack Obama, after visiting the sites where terrorists struck, declared: "It will be said of us that we kept that faith; that we took a painful blow, and emerged stronger."
Five years ago: The U.S. marked the 15th anniversary of 9/11 with the solemn roll call of the dead at ground zero. Hillary Clinton abruptly left after feeling "overheated," according to her campaign, and hours later her doctor disclosed that the Democratic presidential nominee had pneumonia. Stan Wawrinka wore Novak Djokovic down and beat the defending champion 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 for his first U.S. Open title and third Grand Slam trophy overall.
One year ago: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden observed the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as commemorations were altered or scaled back by the coronavirus; Biden approached those who'd lost loved ones at ground zero and shared the pain of his own losses, while Trump vowed that "America will always rise up, stand tall and fight back." Bahrain agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by the Trump administration to ease the Jewish state's relative isolation in the Middle East. Smoke pollution from wildfires raging in California and across the Pacific Northwest worsened in San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, giving those cities and others in the region some of the world's worst air quality. Toots Hibbert, one of reggae's founders and most beloved stars, died in Jamaica at 77.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 93. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 82. Movie director Brian De Palma is 81. Singer-actor-dancer Lola Falana is 79. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 78. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 76. Actor Phillip Alford is 73. Actor Amy Madigan is 71. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 68. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 68. Actor Reed Birney is 67. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh (jay) Johnson is 64. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 64. Actor Scott Patterson is 63. Rock musician Mick Talbot (The Style Council) is 63. Actor/director Roxann Dawson is 63. Actor John Hawkes is 62. Actor Anne Ramsay is 61. Actor Virginia Madsen is 60. Actor Kristy McNichol is 59. Musician-composer Moby is 56. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 56. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 54. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 54. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 51. Actor Laura Wright is 51. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 50. Blogger Markos Moulitsas is 50. Singer Brad Fischetti (LFO) is 46. Rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) is 44. Rapper Ludacris is 44. Rock singer Ben Lee is 43. Actor Ryan Slattery is 43. Actor Ariana Richards is 42. Country singer Charles Kelley (Lady A) is 40. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge is 34. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 34. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem is 20.
-
-
Cape man robbed, assaulted in driveway; Suspects remain unknownCape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information on a group involved in an alleged robbery and assault Friday afternoon. Cape officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of South Missouri Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday,...
-
-
Four virus-related deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties7Four COVID-19 deaths were reported by area health officials this week. On Friday, Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three deaths (146 total), and earlier, Scott County officials added one death to their total (94). Virus cases in Cape...
-
Former Cape man recalls horrors of Sept. 11, 2001On Sept. 11, 2001, Christopher Lee was going about a normal workday in an architectural firm about a half mile from the World Trade Center in New York City. He saw the first jet slam into one of the Twin Towers. Then, the second. In the next hours...
-
9/11 never far away from Jackson Fire RescueJACKSON -- Officially, the Fire Department of New York City's response time to the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, was two minutes. A battalion chief happened to see the first jet fly into the towers and was quickly on the...
-
BoCo sheriff: Won't enforce federal virus order16The sheriff of Bollinger County, Missouri, announced Friday neither he nor department employees will enforce any of the executive actions announced Thursday by President Joe Biden in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Biden's sweeping...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/13/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus,...
-
Cape County to follow state's lead on COVID emergency12The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to follow Gov. Mike Parson's lead Thursday in ending a formal state of emergency, which had been in effect in Missouri since March 13, 2020. The county's emergency management agency director,...
-
Virus case counts climb in local schools8COVID-19 cases among students have increased in local schools. Cape Girardeau School District reported 56 active positive cases among its 4,475 students Thursday. The district totaled 28 cases Sept. 1. Student cases at the Jackson School District...
-
Cape County officials report no new virus deaths2Technical issues delayed Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's COVID-19 update Wednesday, but the numbers released Thursday showed no new virus-related deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 143 county residents have died because of the virus. New...
-
Recognizing this year's Difference MakersJon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, left, speaks about Shawn Kinder, right, as he is recognized Thursday during the B Magazine Difference Makers Reception at One City in Cape Girardeau. More...
-
Doug Gannon named parks director for City of Cape Girardeau3Doug Gannon, currently an assistant recreation division manager for Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, was named Thursday as the department's director by city manager Kenneth Haskin. "Doug is humble, poised and he doesn't get...
-
Jackson eighth-graders pack 101,000 meals for children in need1Nearly a fifth of the world's children don't have enough food to eat, according to the World Health Organization. Some Jackson students are doing what they can to help. Jackson eighth-graders filled Jackson Junior High's gym Thursday morning for a...
-
Local mural creator is Missouri Arts Councils monthly featured artist1Visitors of downtown Cape Girardeau are likely familiar with the artwork of Malcolm "Airbrush Assassin" McCrae. McCrae, a local airbrush artist and mural creator, was selected as one of the Missouri Arts Council Featured Artists for the month of...
-
Motorcyclist dies in Cape crash2A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after colliding with a vehicle on South Kingshighway. According to a Cape Girardeau Police Department release, the 18-year-old male from Jackson died after the motorcycle he was riding in the 800 block of South...
-
Ready to ride at SEMO District FairA crew sets up a swing ride while another crew attaches passenger cars to the ferris wheel ride Thursday before the 2021 SEMO District Fair begins at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The SEMO District Fair is returning Saturday after a year hiatus...
-
-
What's Past is Prologue: Houck Stadium's humble beginnings 91 years ago2The "What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation,...
-
Hospitalizations for coronavirus rapidly increasing in Sikeston25COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of the region's medical centers are nearing their pandemic peak. According to officials with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, virus hospitalizations are continuing to climb. Monthly hospitalizations had...
-
Local artist's mosaics on display at River Heritage MuseumCape River Heritage Museum is now displaying the artwork of local artist David Cargle, today through Sept. 25. The exhibit displays about 25 glass mosaic wall hanging pieces, in a variety of size, colors and depictions. "I'm kind of getting a kick...
-
Southeast Missouri State to observe Patriot Day in two events1Southeast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day in remembrance of the fallen from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with events today and Friday. A 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40 to 8:30 a.m. Friday in...
-
Cape Girardeau police seek burglary suspect5Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect wanted in the Sept. 3 burglary of a local gas station. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the white male suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the facility...
-
Scott City chamber gauges membership support for use-tax referendum2The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is asking its 46 member businesses to respond to an email survey about the upcoming use-tax referendum on the city's November's ballot. Mike Dudek, city administrator, said Wednesday the proposed levy, also...
-
Cape Girardeau native raises funds to help Hurricane Ida victimBrandon Diggins said he couldn't believe his luck last week when he had to flee to Atlanta from his hometown of Slidell, Louisiana. He survived Hurricane Katrina almost exactly 16 years ago, and now he had to evacuate his wife and three kids from...
-
Jackson aldermen create COVID relief fund1It was just over two weeks ago when Jackson city clerk Liza Walker received a fax telling her nearly $1.5 million had just been electronically deposited by the federal government into Jackson's bank account. The deposit of $1,496,845.37 was courtesy...
-
Photo Gallery 9/9/21B Magazine Difference Makers 2021 ReceptionRecipients and their guests gathered on Thursday at One City in Cape Girardeau to receive recognition as Difference Makers. Some of the Difference Makers could not attend. Representatives from the sponsors of the Difference Makers issue, Edward...
-
Most read 9/8/21Broadway Theatre owner donates building to not-for-profit organization15The building formerly housing the Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau has been officially donated to a not-for-profit aiming to restore it. Suzanne Hightower said paperwork was finalized Sept. 1. Hightower heads Cape Broadway Theatre, a...
-
Most read 9/8/21Milestones and Miracles: Saint Francis NICU celebrates 20 yearsSuccess stories and photos of babies treated over the years are sent to Saint Francis Medical Center regularly, though many of their earlier patients don't look much like babies anymore. Graduation photos and life updates are becoming more common....
-
Most read 9/7/21Cape woman to launch 'Women of Armor' podcast next week6Jenny Goncher grew up in Cape Girardeau, went to California 20 years ago to work for Young America's Foundation at the Ronald Reagan ranch, later returning to Southeast Missouri as a consultant specializing in helping women build their business...
-
-
Most read 9/5/21Robbery at Cape Girardeau Family Dollar false alarm; No charges filed, suspect receives no-trespass order5By Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a robbery-in-progress at Family Dollar Saturday morning following a concerning statement from a customer. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, an...
-
-
Most read 9/4/21Five virus deaths reported in region5Cape Girardeau County health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, and officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, reported three virus deaths. According to information released by the county Public Health Center, both of the fatalities...