Prayer 8-27-21
O Lord Jesus, may we look to you for strength, for you are Almighty God. Amen.
What's Past is Prologue: comparison talk of fall of Kabul, fall of Saigon1In the many articles written since the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces earlier this month, attempts have been made to link the events in the Afghan capital of Kabul to the fall of Saigon in the former South Vietnam in April 1975. The images of...
Wallingford says difficult choices ahead on Medicaid expansionMissouri state Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-147, Cape Girardeau, is in a unique position to know how the state government budget works. Wallingford, 75, is the chairman of the tax-policy House Ways and Means Committee and during his previous eight-year...
Groundbreaking set for new food pantryA ceremonial groundbreaking is set for next week at the site of a new facility for the food pantry program at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Thursday behind the existing Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry...
Revivify fundraiser for downtown Cape to offer virtual giving optionsOld Town Cape will host its second Revivify fundraiser Sept. 11 at Century Casino Event Center. Though ticket sales ended Thursday at midnight, there are still several ways to get involved, according to Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes....
Avenue Trio, Danny Funderburk to play free benefit concert SundayTrinity Lutheran Church will hold a free benefit concert for the Lutheran Family and Children's Services (LFCS) at 6 p.m. Sunday. Christian musicians Avenue Trio and Danny Funderburk are featured performers for the concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. at...
Events bring attention to drug overdose fatalitiesWith much of the public's attention focused on deaths resulting from diseases, pandemics, traffic accidents, firearms and other causes, it's often easy to overlook one of the fastest-growing causes of death in America -- drug overdoses. For that...
SEMO finalizes coronavirus vaccine incentive program; offers extended holiday break, cash prizesAs part of Southeast Missouri State University's efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the university is offering a vaccine incentive program for faculty, staff and students. Southeast set a goal to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among students,...
Stoddard County prosecuting attorney appointed special PA in July Pemiscot County homicideThe Circuit Court of Pemiscot County appointed Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver as Special P.A. in the prosecution of Elizabeth Bridges for her role in the July 10 homicide of Randy Thomas. Oliver was appointed to the case Thursday...
Route N in Scott County closed for pavement repairsRoute N in Scott County closed for pavement repairs Route N in Scott County, between Route D and County Road 344, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. According to a news release, the work will begin at...
COVID hotspot advisory issued for SE Missouri11The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory for Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Scott and Perry counties Tuesday. "Cases have elevated in Cape Girardeau (431), Mississippi (89), Perry (116) and Scott (330)...
Jackson receives first installment of American Rescue Plan funds7The City of Jackson received its first installment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Monday, according to city clerk and treasurer Liza Walker. The installment totaled $1,496,845. Mayor Dwain Hahs said Tuesday at the city's annual mayor's...
'Big Boy' locomotive steaming into Scott City on Saturday1A rolling piece of American history, Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014, will steam through Southeast Missouri on Saturday, making a brief stop in Scott City before heading on to St. Louis that afternoon. Said to be the largest and most...
Former Cape city councilman pleads guilty to felony tax charge6David Barklage, a veteran political consultant since the 1990s and a one-time member of Cape Girardeau City Council, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony tax charge involving his personal income -- promising to repay nearly $152,000 in unpaid...
Sikeston City Hall closed rest of weekSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston City Hall will be closed to the public for the remainder of the week. According to city officials, there are 11 employees, nearly 10% of the city's workforce, out of the office because of positive COVID tests. Five employees...
Sikeston man dies after being struck by vehicleSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday. According to Lt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Demetrius Flowers, 55, of Sikeston was walking when he was struck by a...
CARES Act-funded temporary monoclonal antibodies sites set in SE MissouriTemporary locations in Scott and Butler counties will be operating by the weekend to infuse diagnosed COVID-19 sufferers with monoclonal antibodies (MAB) in a state-funded attempt to try to keep the afflicted out of hospitals. "(The state) is...
Health board upsets crowd with mask and vaccine recommendations68There was a time when meetings of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees consisted of routine business -- a budget review, monthly updates on services provided at the center and reports on building maintenance. But that...
Cape Schools to offer paid leave to staff impacted by COVID21As classes resume in the Cape Girardeau School District and with the unknowns presented by the delta variant, the Board of Education has approved a plan to offer five days of paid leave to employees unable to work or telework because of a potential...
Perryville church cancels Masses because of COVID-19 spike3Beginning today, the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri, will halt church services. President Don Fulford said rising COVID-19 cases drove the church's decision to once again cancel in-person services. "We're...
Jackson Aldermen consider funding parks improvements with use-tax revenue3Jackson Board of Aldermen voted earlier this month to put an internet sales or "use" tax on the November ballot. Now, the board must decide how revenue generated from the tax will be used if it passes. At the mayor's annual retreat Tuesday, Mayor...
COVID-19 cases rise among young adult-age groups25COVID-19 cases have risen steadily across the country in the last few weeks, with some age groups seeing their highest rates of hospitalizations yet. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every age group under 50...
Cape' fire chief laments loss of personnel; Mayor calls situation 'frustrating'23Randy Morris Jr., who has led the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since September and who became its permanent chief in April, said Monday he has a vision for maintaining top-tier service to city residents but is being held back by repeated...
Century Casino facing fine from Gaming Commission for marketing violation3Century Casino Cape Girardeau will reportedly be fined $5,000 in connection with a violation of state gaming regulations. Members of the Missouri Gaming Commission are expected to act on the matter Wednesday during their monthly meeting in Jefferson...
Fruitland armed robbery under investigation by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office1Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office personnel are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday. According to a news release, deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Fruitland business at 9:16 p.m. Sunday...
Man killed, another injured in ATV crashes1SIKESTON, Mo. A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred...
Most read 8/21/21Kinder announces planned bid for mayor of Cape19Stacy Blakeslee Kinder, current Ward 6 city councilwoman and former member of the Cape Girardeau School Board, will challenge incumbent Mayor Bob Fox in next year's April election in a bid to become the first-ever woman mayor of Missouri's...
Most read 8/20/21Cape hospitals dealing with rising COVID numbers50The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center has increased by more than 50% in the last week and a half, according to data released Thursday by both facilities. Saint Francis, which reopened its...
Most read 8/20/21Missouri's highest court to hear Cape 'slip and fall' case from 20139The Supreme Court of Missouri is expected to hear oral arguments in Jefferson City on Sept. 14 in an 8-year- old case in which a jury awarded a $475,000 judgment to a local woman who slipped and fell on the basement stairs of the former Cape...
Most read 8/19/21Cape city manager calls continuing employee loss 'a full-blown crisis'39Using a basketball metaphor, Cape Girardeau city officials are engaged this week in a full-court press to persuade residents to pass an internet sales tax on the Nov. 2 ballot. The rhetoric has ramped up in recent days as Police Chief Wes Blair...