Regular dental exams can help detect or prevent cancer

Traditionally, most people think of smoking, too much sunshine and other environmental factors when they consider the causes of cancer. Genetic predispositions have also become a concern of the disease process. There are certain viruses that are also responsible for a number of cancers, such as HPV.

The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is responsible for 25% of all head and neck cancers. More specifically, 70% of cancers affecting the base of the tongue, tonsils and back of the throat are caused by this infection. Cancers in these locations are referred to as oropharyngeal cancers, and while you may not see your routine dental visit as a cancer screening, often times it is.

A thorough oral cancer screening includes more than just looking around your mouth. Your dentist will examine and feel your face, neck, lips, mouth, tongue, thyroid glands, salivary glands and lymph nodes for abnormalities. This type of screening can be the very first step in detecting something such has HPV and other oral-related cancers.

Some patients complain of a persistent sore throat, feeling like something is caught in their throat, hoarseness, change in voice, earaches, pain when swallowing and unexpected weight loss. If you have these symptoms, you should let your dentist know during your checkup.

Vaccinations have been developed specific to the cancer-causing variants of HPV, and have been widely available for many years. HPV vaccinations are typically administered by a physician to a child between age 10 and 11, with a second dose six to 12 months later. Vaccinations can greatly reduce the risk of oropharyngeal cancers and other types associated with the virus, such as cervical cancer in women.

Although people with HPV-positive cancers have a lower risk of death or having recurrence, early diagnosis is associated with the best outcomes. Regular dental checkups that include an examination of the entire head and neck can be vital in detecting cancer early.