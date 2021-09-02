Why you should be using a payroll solution

Whether youre running a small business or a business of thousands, theres more to payroll than just writing a check. It also involves determining wages and withholding taxes, updating vacation and sick pay, deducting benefits, and so much more  all of which can be time-consuming and complicated.

With no room for error, many businesses choose to outsource payroll services to a third party. Here are a few benefits that come with doing so.

Benefit #1: Complete tax service

Keeping up with tax changes and updates is cumbersome. With CPU Payroll Services, our team will file all of your 940, 941, W-2, and W-3 information to tax agencies each quarter and handle all federal, state and local taxes.

Benefit #2: Easy access

With the increased popularity of remote work, being in the office no longer means physically being in an office. With CPUs web-based payroll services, youll have 24/7 access to the Workforce Management System to manage timekeeping, scheduling, time off requests, new employee onboarding, and more from wherever you are. Employees will have access to an employee portal to manage timekeeping, paystubs and time-off requests.

Benefit #3: Safety, security, and ease of use

Keeping payroll secure and confidential is critical yet costly. By outsourcing payroll services, youll have access to state-of-the-art server security to store and protect your data. Youll also eliminate the need for difficult-to-navigate software.

Benefit #4: Team of Experts

At CPU, our team has 40-plus years of payroll services experience and will work with you to understand and manage all of your payroll needs. We stay up-to-date on constantly changing regulations and the latest trends in the industry.

Benefit #5: Time and cost savings

Internal payroll processing can be a time-consuming and expensive process. Outsourcing payroll allows employers to concentrate on their business and allows other personnel (HR, accounting, etc.) to focus on other responsibilities. It also allows companies to cut costs and streamline operations.

As a local company, CPU is committed to seeing other local businesses thrive and grow. We offer local customer support and a full line of payroll services, ensuring we have a product or solution for anything that comes your way.

