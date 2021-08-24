News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-24-21
Lord Jesus, we praise you for you are our Savior, rescuer, deliverer, protector and healer. Amen.
More to explore
-
COVID-19 cases rise among young adult-age groups4COVID-19 cases have risen steadily across the country in the last few weeks, with some age groups seeing their highest rates of hospitalizations yet. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every age group under 50...
-
Cape' fire chief laments loss of personnel; Mayor calls situation 'frustrating'1Randy Morris Jr., who has led the Cape Girardeau Fire Department since September and who became its permanent chief in April, said Monday he has a vision for maintaining top-tier service to city residents but is being held back by repeated...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County's Tracy back from Naval training in JapanCape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, commanding officer of the Naval Reserves Fleet Logistics Center/Yokosuka, headquartered in St. Louis, has recently returned home after an annual training in Japan. Yokosuka, Japan, is one of...
-
Century Casino facing fine from Gaming Commission for marketing violationCentury Casino Cape Girardeau will reportedly be fined $5,000 in connection with a violation of state gaming regulations. Members of the Missouri Gaming Commission are expected to act on the matter Wednesday during their monthly meeting in Jefferson...
-
Fruitland armed robbery under investigation by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office1Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office personnel are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday. According to a news release, deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Fruitland business at 9:16 p.m. Sunday...
-
Former Scott County deputy faces two-year prison sentence for sex crime1Former Scott County deputy sheriff Brandon Cook has been sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Judge Benjamin Lewis previously considered a term of probation instead of a sentence. A jury found Cook, 32, guilty of...
-
Man killed, another injured in ATV crashesSIKESTON, Mo. A Portageville, Missouri, man was killed and a Chaffee, Missouri, man seriously injured in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes Saturday in Southeast Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the first crash occurred...
-
Jackson PD searching for driver of big rigJackson Police Department officials asked Monday for the public's help in identifying the trucking company and/or driver associated a vehicle suspected of being involved in an accident. The crash occurred July 28 on North Farmington Road. Anyone who...
-
Sikeston man sustains injuries in I-55 crashA Sikeston, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Friday night on Interstate 55. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dustin Penny, 38, was northbound in a 2011 Chevrolet 2500 pickup when the vehicle ran off...
-
Bollinger Mill intermittently closed for masonry workBollinger Mill State Historic Site, a Cape Girardeau County landmark, will be intermittently closed to the public for an indefinite amount of weeks as it undergoes masonry work, according to historic site supervisor Murial Zachary. The bridge and...
-
Pavement work to close NB I-55 ramps in Miner overnight; Route PP in Bollinger Co. for culvert replacementContractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange (Exit 67) in Miner, Missouri, necessitating the overnight closure of the northbound I-55 on and off ramps. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news...
-
Local districts laud change in substitute certificatesCape Girardeau County's two largest school districts welcome a rule change made permanent Tuesday by the Missouri State Board of Education to permit those seeking a substitute-teaching certificate the choice of the standard 60 hours of college...
-
Red Star Food Pantry moves to new location2After almost 30 years at a location on Main Street, Red Star Food Pantry has begun operating out of a new facility just about a mile to the north at 361 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau. Red Star Food Pantry is a Christ-centered food pantry...
-
SEMO hails new planes, success in aviation program2Students in Southeast Missouri State University's new aviation program will be taking to the sky in style this semester. SEMO unveiled three new Redhawk branded Cessna 172 airplanes Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Students in the...
-
Safe House for Women gives Distinguished Service Awards; announces name change1The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau recognized five community members and organizations for their service to the not-for-profit. After a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Safe House held its 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony...
-
-
Jackson foundation awards $37K in grantsMore than 50 Jackson R-2 School District teachers received a surprise Thursday at the district's back-to-school breakfast. Fifty-three teachers from received teaching and learning grants. An overall total of $37,898 was given by the Jackson R-2...
-
Kinder announces planned bid for mayor of Cape17Stacy Blakeslee Kinder, current Ward 6 city councilwoman and former member of the Cape Girardeau School Board, will challenge incumbent Mayor Bob Fox in next year's April election in a bid to become the first-ever woman mayor of Missouri's...
-
Virus cases, vaccinations tick up in Cape County25COVID-19 case numbers continued to rise in Cape Girardeau County this week, but vaccination numbers also rose somewhat. According to the county public health center's report Friday, 118 new confirmed and probable cases were added to the county's...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/23/21 meeting1Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 16 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2021 graduationThe following students graduated with academic distinction or specialized degrees during the Spring semester from Southeast Missouri State University Tammy Moore graduated Associate's Honors with a Associate of Arts in Child Care and Guidance with a...
-
Cape hospitals dealing with rising COVID numbers39The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center has increased by more than 50% in the last week and a half, according to data released Thursday by both facilities. Saint Francis, which reopened its...
-
-
Missouri's highest court to hear Cape 'slip and fall' case from 20139The Supreme Court of Missouri is expected to hear oral arguments in Jefferson City on Sept. 14 in an 8-year- old case in which a jury awarded a $475,000 judgment to a local woman who slipped and fell on the basement stairs of the former Cape...
-
Most read 8/19/21Cape city manager calls continuing employee loss 'a full-blown crisis'38Using a basketball metaphor, Cape Girardeau city officials are engaged this week in a full-court press to persuade residents to pass an internet sales tax on the Nov. 2 ballot. The rhetoric has ramped up in recent days as Police Chief Wes Blair...
-
Most read 8/19/21Area health officials updating virus numbers more regularly18As COVID-19 cases have again begun to rise in Southeast Missouri, county health departments are updating their virus statistics more frequently. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced they will be updating the county's number...
-
Most read 8/17/21SEMO issues temporary face-covering requirement, announces COVID-19 vaccine events23As Southeast Missouri State University edges closer to its back-to-school date Aug. 23, president Carlos Vargas updated the schools COVID-19 guidelines Monday. Effective today, SEMO will reinstate a temporary face-covering requirement while in...
-
Prodigy raises 2nd yurt on campus5Russell Grammer believes in connecting children with nature and with the outdoors. He really is sold on the merits of being outside with kids as they learn. To that end, the co-founder and co-director of Prodigy Leadership Academy, a K-12 school on...
-
Cape native credits support system for her thriving with rare condition11Cape Girardeau native Emily Hendricks Jensen was not expected to survive past infancy. Next month, she will celebrate her 35th birthday. Hendricks Jensen has VACTERL, originally called VATER, the exact cause of which has not been determined. Each...
-
Rural population losses are Cape County's gain2It was a little more than a century ago, in the waning days of World War I, when a song titled "How Ya Gonna Keep 'em Down on the Farm (After They've Seen Paree?)" rose to popularity. The song expressed a concern American soldiers wouldn't want to...