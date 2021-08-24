Local experts provide answers to interior design questions
When buying or selling a home, its not always just the bones of the home that matter. Some design features may increase your property value, and interior decorating can help buyers see a homes potential.
We sat down with a couple of local interior designers for their input on some of our most common questions.
Q: What are the trending colors for fall?
A: What I see people doing is white interior, and more muted tones, said local designer Trish Stahly. Color, and design in general, has become very personalized. I think its important not to follow trends so much, but get to know the client and make sure their home reflects what they like. In regards to selling, however, Stahly said its best to stay within a neutral pallet.
Q: What did people once spend money on but now theyre not?
A: In my experience, people are moving away from solid hardwoods and opting for engineered hardwoods, laminate and luxury vinyl instead, said Kristy Robison, owner and designer of The Filled Haus in Cape Girardeau.
Q: What is your go-to white paint color?
A: Both designers agree that a tried-and-true white is Benjamin Moores White Dove. It compliments most paint colors, Robison said.
In addition to this color, Stahly also likes Benjamin Moores Linen White or Super White. Particularly with whites, there is no cutting corners on picking your paint, she said. If you dont do your due diligence, something is going to go south.
Q: What is the smartest area to spend your money on when designing a space?
A: Stahly explained that when people are looking for a home, they want to see a well-designed kitchen and a lovely bathroom.
In terms of design, Robison recommends choosing design elements that can stand the test of time rather than following trends.
At Area Properties Real Estate River Region we work closely with local designers to make sure our clients have the best experience. Whether updating to sell, buying a fixer upper, or simply making some changes, give us a call. Our top priority is your satisfaction!