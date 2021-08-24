Local experts provide answers to interior design questions

When buying or selling a home, its not always just the bones of the home that matter. Some design features may increase your property value, and interior decorating can help buyers see a homes potential.

We sat down with a couple of local interior designers for their input on some of our most common questions.

Q: What are the trending colors for fall?

A: What I see people doing is white interior, and more muted tones, said local designer Trish Stahly. Color, and design in general, has become very personalized. I think its important not to follow trends so much, but get to know the client and make sure their home reflects what they like. In regards to selling, however, Stahly said its best to stay within a neutral pallet.

Q: What did people once spend money on but now theyre not?

A: In my experience, people are moving away from solid hardwoods and opting for engineered hardwoods, laminate and luxury vinyl instead, said Kristy Robison, owner and designer of The Filled Haus in Cape Girardeau.

Q: What is your go-to white paint color?

A: Both designers agree that a tried-and-true white is Benjamin Moores White Dove. It compliments most paint colors, Robison said.

In addition to this color, Stahly also likes Benjamin Moores Linen White or Super White. Particularly with whites, there is no cutting corners on picking your paint, she said. If you dont do your due diligence, something is going to go south.

Q: What is the smartest area to spend your money on when designing a space?

A: Stahly explained that when people are looking for a home, they want to see a well-designed kitchen and a lovely bathroom.

In terms of design, Robison recommends choosing design elements that can stand the test of time rather than following trends.

At Area Properties Real Estate  River Region we work closely with local designers to make sure our clients have the best experience. Whether updating to sell, buying a fixer upper, or simply making some changes, give us a call. Our top priority is your satisfaction!