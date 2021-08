Angelically, the beautiful “Ita” ascended

For you, Janet, how I wish her life here could have been extended

But we just have to trust God for what He intended

Lucy’s life, love, & legacy are Heaven-sent gifts to be commended

She’s reached a Place that’s highly recommended

Heaven, that Place we long to be once our time here has ended

The impact she left on us will eternally remain

Within all of us, a “peace” of “Ita” we’ll forever retain

Although “Ita” may be physically gone

Spiritually, she’s always with you, Janet, so you’re never alone

Her presence is always present & beautifully known

Through you, your mother’s love is inwardly & outwardly shown

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Forever she’ll be your precious rock & stone

Now she’s with her Rock resting peacefully in her Permanent Home

The impact she left on us will eternally remain

Within all of us, a “peace” of “Ita” we’ll forever retain

“Ita’s” beauty is as beautiful as a flower’s vibrant hue

Just like one of God’s flawless Masterpieces He drew

There may be times you’re feeling down, discouraged & blue

But God’s strength & faithfulness will get you through

His agape & glory remain steadfast & forever true

Look at this from God’s perspective, which is the best point of View

The impact she left on us will eternally remain

Within all of us, a “peace” of “Ita” we’ll forever retain

Right next to your side, “Ita” can peacefully lay

Wake up next to her infectious smile, which is as radiant as God’s sunray

In your heart & home, her light & memories are there to stay

For you & your family, I will always pray

There’s something I’d like to relay

“Ita’s” a-okay, because she’s gone to God’s Way

The impact she left on us will eternally remain

Within all of us, a “peace” of “Ita” we’ll forever retain

Her physical absence may have left a permanent stain

But God’s Presence is present to help you cope with the pain

Forever by your side, He’ll dry up all your rain

So smile, because “Ita’s” rejoicing at Victory Lane

Her unwavering faith & impact she left on others will eternally remain

Within all of us, a “peace” of “Ita” we’ll forever retain