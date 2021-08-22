Angelically, the beautiful Ita ascended

For you, Janet, how I wish her life here could have been extended

But we just have to trust God for what He intended

Lucys life, love, & legacy are Heaven-sent gifts to be commended

Shes reached a Place thats highly recommended

Heaven, that Place we long to be once our time here has ended

The impact she left on us will eternally remain

Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain

Although Ita may be physically gone

Spiritually, shes always with you, Janet, so youre never alone

Her presence is always present & beautifully known

Through you, your mothers love is inwardly & outwardly shown

Forever shell be your precious rock & stone

Now shes with her Rock resting peacefully in her Permanent Home

The impact she left on us will eternally remain

Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain

Itas beauty is as beautiful as a flowers vibrant hue

Just like one of Gods flawless Masterpieces He drew

There may be times youre feeling down, discouraged & blue

But Gods strength & faithfulness will get you through

His agape & glory remain steadfast & forever true

Look at this from Gods perspective, which is the best point of View

The impact she left on us will eternally remain

Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain

Right next to your side, Ita can peacefully lay

Wake up next to her infectious smile, which is as radiant as Gods sunray

In your heart & home, her light & memories are there to stay

For you & your family, I will always pray

Theres something Id like to relay

Itas a-okay, because shes gone to Gods Way

The impact she left on us will eternally remain

Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain

Her physical absence may have left a permanent stain

But Gods Presence is present to help you cope with the pain

Forever by your side, Hell dry up all your rain

So smile, because Itas rejoicing at Victory Lane

Her unwavering faith & impact she left on others will eternally remain

Within all of us, a peace of Ita well forever retain