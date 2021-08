It's back-to-school time for SEMO, area students

Editorial

This week, students at Southeast Missouri State University are back in class as the fall semester kicks off.

Itís always exciting when the university is back in session. Thereís a bit more excitement in town with the influx of college students returning to campus. And as weíve written in this space before, SEMO students provide an important boost to our local economy ó not to mention all the faculty and staff who are employed by the university.

Itís also back-to-school time for many area K-12 students, and thereís plenty of excitement that comes with this as well. Sporting events, musical performances and other extra-curricular activities will fill up schedules and make for a memorable year. The simple pleasure of seeing friends again is certainly something to celebrate, too.

With more college students in town and younger kids taking buses to school, itís important to be cautious while traveling. Be safe. Watch for kids. And give them a bit more space.

We wish all the students (and their parents) a wonderful school year filled with strong academic achievement and priceless memories.