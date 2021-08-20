News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-20-21
Lord Jesus, thank you for giving us peace even in the most troubling times. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape hospitals dealing with rising COVID numbers6The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center has increased by more than 50% in the last week and a half, according to data released Thursday by both facilities. Saint Francis, which reopened its...
-
-
Missouri's highest court to hear Cape 'slip and fall' case from 20131The Supreme Court of Missouri is expected to hear oral arguments in Jefferson City on Sept. 14 in an 8-year- old case in which a jury awarded a $475,000 judgment to a local woman who slipped and fell on the basement stairs of the former Cape...
-
Scott City mayor and state lawmaker Burger back internet sales tax1Count Scott City's Norman Brant, mayor since April 2018, as foursquare behind the internet sales tax referendum, which goes before the municipality's voters Nov. 2 for approval -- now that the Missouri Legislature cleared the way this spring for...
-
Manifolds on Main returns Sept. 19 for 43rd annual car show in CapeNext month, show cars will once again rev up Cape Girardeau's historic downtown. On Sept. 19, River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape will host the 43rd annual Manifolds on Main Street Car Show. Over 250 cars and trucks will line Main Street...
-
-
U.S. 61 to close for culvert replacement; Seal coat work to impact U.S. 61 trafficU.S. 61 in Cape, Perry counties close for culvert replacement U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, this...
-
Cape city manager calls continuing employee loss 'a full-blown crisis'38Using a basketball metaphor, Cape Girardeau city officials are engaged this week in a full-court press to persuade residents to pass an internet sales tax on the Nov. 2 ballot. The rhetoric has ramped up in recent days as Police Chief Wes Blair...
-
Area health officials updating virus numbers more regularly18As COVID-19 cases have again begun to rise in Southeast Missouri, county health departments are updating their virus statistics more frequently. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced they will be updating the county's number...
-
Rain delays last major concrete pour at Center Junction projectRain on Wednesday, along with a forecast of ongoing precipitation through the weekend, has forced delay of the last major concrete pours at the Center Junction highway construction project until next week. The project's general contractor, Penzel...
-
Search for Jones' successor at Cape Parks and Rec underway1Cape Girardeau city officials are moving quickly to find a successor to the late Julia Jones, who retired in July after a decade as the city's Parks and Recreation director and who died Aug. 9 at the age of 62. "We've received close to 20...
-
U.S. Senate hopeful to headline 9/11 event in Scott CountyThe Bootheel Conservative Republicans group plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks upon the U.S. with a Sept. 11 dinner at the Miner Convention Center in Miner, Missouri. The event will feature Missouri Attorney General Eric...
-
A glance into history of Cardiac Hill7Legend goes that back in the day, Southeast Missouri State University football players ran up and down a steep hill on campus as training to get ready for a big game legs aching, palms sweaty and hearts beating rapidly. With all that climbing,...
-
Fox to seek second mayoral term in Cape10Following a half-century trend among Cape Girardeau's most recent mayors, Bob Fox will seek a second term in 2022. Since the administration of Howard C. Tooke, first elected in 1970 and then reelected four years later, his successors at City Hall...
-
Scott City 911 Center to switch internet providers after outages block emergency callsIn Scott City, callers with a 911 emergency may find their calls go unanswered during a power outage. Scott City's emergency manager Dan King brought the issue to the Scott City Council on Monday night. According to King, the 911 Center's internet...
-
David Limbaugh steps away from columns to focus on books, legal work7After 22 years of writing columns, David Limbaugh said it's time for a break. Limbaugh has authored 10 books and written weekly (sometimes biweekly) columns while maintaining his legal practice in entertainment law. It's time, Limbaugh said, to stop...
-
Scott City remembers former police chiefDavid J. Beck, former police chief of Scott City in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is being remembered fondly in the wake of his passing Saturday because of colon cancer at the age of 63. Beck, a one-time U.S. Army military police officer, was in...
-
Cape City Council advances airport terminal project6By a unanimous vote of Cape Girardeau City Council this week, a new 18,300-square-foot passenger terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport came a step closer to reality. Burns and McDonnell Engineering, with offices in St. Louis, was approved as...
-
Cape County hires new website vendorThe redesign of Cape Girardeau County's webpages will be done by a local firm, as the county's commission this week awarded B&B Media of Cape Girardeau the $29,677 contract to makeover the 11-year old website. Austin Bollinger, B&B's owner, said...
-
Jackson announces Labor Day holiday trash scheduleBecause of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, residential trash normally collected on Mondays by the Jackson Sanitation Department will not be collected Sept. 6, but will instead be picked up the following day, Sept. 7. The schedule modification will...
-
SEMO issues temporary face-covering requirement, announces COVID-19 vaccine events23As Southeast Missouri State University edges closer to its back-to-school date Aug. 23, president Carlos Vargas updated the schools COVID-19 guidelines Monday. Effective today, SEMO will reinstate a temporary face-covering requirement while in...
-
World War II veteran Kenneth Haas celebrates 100th birthday12Its Sunday in Kiwanis Park. Cape Girardeau-native Kenneth Haas sits on a lawn chair under Shelter No. 1 as generations of his family, from grandchildren to great-grandchildren, come and take photos with him, shake hands and give him good...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen considers upgrades to fire department buildingA possible renovation of the Jackson Fire Rescue headquarters was one of the major subjects discussed Monday night during the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session. "The space we occupy was built in 1981 and the fire department has changed a lot...
-
Smith offers help, terms rapid fall of Afghan capital 'unacceptable'20Southeast Missouris congressman, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), has issued a statement on Sundays takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, by the Taliban. The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking, and I pray for the American troops and...
-
Local News 8/16/21Prodigy raises 2nd yurt on campus5Russell Grammer believes in connecting children with nature and with the outdoors. He really is sold on the merits of being outside with kids as they learn. To that end, the co-founder and co-director of Prodigy Leadership Academy, a K-12 school on...
-
Most read 8/16/21Cape native credits support system for her thriving with rare condition11Cape Girardeau native Emily Hendricks Jensen was not expected to survive past infancy. Next month, she will celebrate her 35th birthday. Hendricks Jensen has VACTERL, originally called VATER, the exact cause of which has not been determined. Each...
-
Most read 8/16/21Cape man sentenced to 60 years for wife's murderA Cape Girardeau man was sentenced last week to 60 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2019. Timothy Edward Corrigan, 71, entered guilty pleas June 23 to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of armed criminal action. His...
-
Hospital officials urge getting COVID vaccinations42An emotional plea from health care workers at Saint Francis Medical Center: Please, get vaccinated against COVID-19. Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese -- trained as a nurse and working as a nurse Thursday -- said the...
-
Jackson fuels 8% growth in Cape County's population6Cape Girardeau County's population grew at a rate nearly three times faster than most other parts of the state over the past decade, according to data released Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Census Bureau. Census data is used by states, counties and...
-
One in custody, no further leads in large fight at Cape Walmart11The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information regarding a large fight Wednesday night at Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, police officers responded to an assault-in-progress around 9:15 p.m....
-
Most read 8/12/21Jackson strongly recommends masks but will not mandate for upcoming school year40Jackson School District administrators will not require students or staff to wear face masks or coverings this upcoming school year. The district will instead strongly recommend students and staff to wear masks, Scott Smith, the districts new...
-
Most read 8/12/21Semissourian.com will change; we want you to know well in advance19In December we lost a good friend and cherished colleague: James Baughn, webmaster for the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications. James was a remarkable individual history writer and hiking blogger, satirist and bridge chronicler who for...