How PC Medical Centers is fighting the opioid epidemic

Did you know over 72,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017? That is up by over 55,000 from 1999.

Synthetic opioids are the No. 1 fastest growing cause for overdoses in America. And 80% of opioid overdoses start with a diagnosis of low back pain.

In short, opioids are pain relievers, and statistics show they are overprescribed and therefore causing the opioid epidemic.

In America, we are taught to seek medical treatment when we are in pain, and that medical treatment almost always focuses on symptom reduction instead of improving function.

If everything in the body functions properly, you don't have pain. When function breaks down, pain develops.

When a pain reliever or opioid is taken, it is simply blocking the pain and does nothing for the function of the body. Therefore the pain is destined to return and another pain med has to be taken. Great for the pharmaceutical companies but not great for you.

PC Medical Centers is the only multidisciplinary (multiple different types of providers) integrated (everyone works together) clinic in the area with the purpose of restoring function to patients bodies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes without using chronic medications, steroids or surgeries.

PC Medical Centers and Recover Out Loud are joining to raise awareness and honor those affected by a friend or family member who has overdosed. International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31. Join us at the riverfront at 6 p.m. to hear stories and share support to others in our area who have been affected by an overdose or the opioid epidemic.