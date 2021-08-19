National radio host Rick Burgess to headline event at Cape church

Opinion

Submitted

Rick Burgess is known for being half of "The Rick and Bubba Show," a popular morning program covering everything from current events to faith to sports.

On Saturday, Burgess will be in Cape Girardeau as part of the Lynwood Baptist Church Catalyst Weekend.

Recently, Burgess shared with me how he got started in the radio business and why men's ministry has become a focus for him.

As a child, Burgess would tape a microphone to the end of a plastic baseball bat and record his own show on a cassette tape. His love for radio continued at Jacksonville State University in the mid '80s, followed by several radio jobs before "The Rick and Bubba Show" got its start.

Bubba, whose name is Bill Bussey, was an engineer Burgess knew from college. The two worked at an FM station in Alabama, and Burgess suggested an idea for the duo's show.

"I was in there doing the morning show and had him come in and cut up with me on the air," Burgess said. "And I told the boss, 'I think I'd like for him to be my partner.'"

Never miss another column Get Lucas Presson's column delivered to your inbox

The show worked, and in 1994 the show launched. It's now heard on more than 60 stations across the country. The show also has a video component broadcast on TV and streamed online.

Unlike many programs, the show doesn't solely focus only on a specific topic. Every day -- every segment -- is different.

"I think the best description I've ever heard of the show, because it is very unique, is where Seinfeld was a show about nothing, 'The Rick and Bubba Show' is literally a show about anything. And it's true, and I think that's been key to our longevity."

Outside of radio, Burgess, a vocal Christian, has used his platform to encourage men's ministry. It's something that was influenced in part by the death of his 2-year-old son, Bronner, who tragically drowned in the family swimming pool.

At the time of the accident, Burgess was speaking in another state and was on his way home. Though family and friends, including the family's pastor, tried to provide comfort, there was something distinctly important about the role of a husband and father.

"She [Rick's wife Sherri] said, 'Everybody kind of knew the same thing. And that was that they couldn't be my husband. You know, they could not be the children's father. And so we waited on him because no one could replace him,'" Burgess recalled his wife saying at the time. "What I learned then is that my role in the family as the spiritual leader of the home, no matter how godly my wife is, and how devoted to her faith she is, there is a distinct job and skill set that God has given a man that no one else can replace. And same thing with my wife, there's distinct things about her that are distinctively woman. That we are equal, but we are distinct."

Burgess said for years he had farmed out spiritual responsibilities to his wife that he should have been doing. He made excuses. But ultimately he realized that he was an expert in the things he wanted to be an expert in: hunting, fishing, sports, radio. Why should matters of faith be treated otherwise?

Burgess said a popular statistic shared at churches on Father's Day helped cement his belief in the importance of pursuing men's ministry. That statistic indicates that if a father in the home is a Christian the likelihood his children will follow increases dramatically. But in reality, Burgess said churches were challenging men but not providing the ongoing support to help them develop in their faith.

"I'm not good with cars at all," he said. "It would be like somebody screaming to me and quoting verses that I need to be the mechanic of my house. 'You need to be a mechanic. God's called you to be a mechanic. God clearly says you're the mechanic.' You know what, I would eventually say, 'Is anyone going to show me how to be a mechanic?' If not, I would just sit there frustrated all the time. I know, I'm supposed to be a mechanic. And nobody showed me how to do it."

Burgess uses the same idea with men's ministry. Not only will his talk on Saturday be a one-day seminar, but it's a starting point for men to continue through a biblical curriculum designed for them.

The Lynwood Catalyst Weekend kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday night with a concert by Christian group Shane and Shane. Tickets are $15.

The men's conference will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Along with Burgess, former University of Alabama and Green Bay Packers player Rich Wingo will speak. A separate event for women is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynwood with author Trillia Newbell. Tickets to each event are $5.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.