Masks needed in schools

Letter to the Editor

Where are the doctors, the nurses, the health care workers? Does everyone agree with the school superintendent, Dr. Neil Glass, that masks will not be required for children in school? Dr. Glass said he and his team made this decision.

Masks are the only defense school children younger than 12 have for their protection. Is that OK with everyone?

The plan is to wait until 10% are sick for five days and then have masks be worn? I hope Dr. Glass and his team will rethink this decision. Won't some of the health care workers state the idea Dr. Glass has proposed is wrong. Please speak up for our children.

JUDY GRAETZ, Cape Girardeau