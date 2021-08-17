SEMO issues temporary face-covering requirement, announces COVID-19 vaccine events

Submitted

As Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) edges closer to its back-to-school date on Aug. 23, president Carlos Vargas updated the university's COVID-19 guidelines Monday.

Effective Tuesday, the university will reinstate a temporary face-covering requirement while in university buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement will be reevaluated by Sept. 16, Vargas announced in an email to students, faculty and staff Monday.

"The vast majority of people I speak to do not like wearing a mask, myself included," Vargas wrote. "However, we feel this measure is important particularly as we prepare to welcome back thousands of students from across Missouri, other states and other countries."

Vargas added social distancing limitations will no longer be in place. Classrooms and other facilities will return to pre-pandemic capacities.

Many of SEMO's staff, faculty and students have been vaccinated, Vargas wrote.

To increase the rate of vaccination across SEMO's community, Vargas wrote university officials are finalizing a vaccine incentive program that will be announced Friday.

For those who are not vaccinated but wish to do so, the university has coordinated five on-campus vaccination events. Educational events on the vaccine have also been planned to answer any questions regarding the vaccine and any potential side effects.

Dates of vaccination events are posted on the university's website, semo.edu/sealerts/covid19.