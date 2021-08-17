SEMO issues temporary face-covering requirement, announces COVID-19 vaccine events
As Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) edges closer to its back-to-school date on Aug. 23, president Carlos Vargas updated the university's COVID-19 guidelines Monday.
Effective Tuesday, the university will reinstate a temporary face-covering requirement while in university buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement will be reevaluated by Sept. 16, Vargas announced in an email to students, faculty and staff Monday.
"The vast majority of people I speak to do not like wearing a mask, myself included," Vargas wrote. "However, we feel this measure is important particularly as we prepare to welcome back thousands of students from across Missouri, other states and other countries."
Vargas added social distancing limitations will no longer be in place. Classrooms and other facilities will return to pre-pandemic capacities.
Many of SEMO's staff, faculty and students have been vaccinated, Vargas wrote.
To increase the rate of vaccination across SEMO's community, Vargas wrote university officials are finalizing a vaccine incentive program that will be announced Friday.
For those who are not vaccinated but wish to do so, the university has coordinated five on-campus vaccination events. Educational events on the vaccine have also been planned to answer any questions regarding the vaccine and any potential side effects.
Dates of vaccination events are posted on the university's website, semo.edu/sealerts/covid19.
Comments
-
Prodigy raises 2nd yurt on campus2Russell Grammer believes in connecting children with nature and with the outdoors. He really is sold on the merits of being outside with kids as they learn. To that end, the co-founder and co-director of Prodigy Leadership Academy, a K-12 school on...
-
Cape native credits support system for her thriving with rare condition8Cape Girardeau native Emily Hendricks Jensen was not expected to survive past infancy. Next month, she will celebrate her 35th birthday. Hendricks Jensen has VACTERL, originally called VATER, the exact cause of which has not been determined. Each...
-
Cape man sentenced to 60 years for wife's murderA Cape Girardeau man was sentenced last week to 60 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2019. Timothy Edward Corrigan, 71, entered guilty pleas June 23 to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of armed criminal action. His...
-
Cairo, Ill., water system undergoes annual flushing over next few weeksThe water system in Cairo, Illinois, will be "flushed" over the next few weeks as part of the system's annual water-treatment process. According to Illinois American Water, the utility company that manages Cairo's water system, the process will...
-
Kentucky man charged in Miner shooting deathMINER, Mo. A Kentucky man faces charges after the early Friday shooting death of an individual at a hotel in Miner. According to Miner Police Chief James Buckley, early Friday, officers with the Miner Police Department discovered a 19-year-old...
-
Poplar Bluff man gets 18 years for murderPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff man will spend the next 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his guilty plea last week in the Circuit Court of Wayne County. Ricky Hurt pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of...
-
Humane Society, Mac's Mission struggle to house animals as need for foster homes grows1When the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, long-time Humane Society volunteer Ruth Powers didn't know what to do. She usually spent hours at the shelter helping any scared dogs cope with life in the shelter. So, when the pandemic hit and the...
-
Year serving as Rodeo general chairman was rewarding for Quick3SIKESTON, Mo. -- First-generation Sikeston Jaycee Jeremiah Quick described the annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, now in its 69th year, as a fun-filled reunion with 10,000 of one's closest friends. "It's like reuniting a family," Quick said of...
-
EF-0 tornado struck Butler Co. Sunday, according to NWSAn EF-0 tornado was part of a severe thunderstorm that blew through southern Butler County Sunday evening, damaging a house on Highway 53 northwest of Qulin and a grain bin on Highway 51. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 7:16...
-
Fox, Haskin, cite looming public safety crisis, pitch internet sales tax24Wes Blair has been chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2013 and said "attrition" among city patrol officers and jailers is becoming worrisome and might balloon into a crisis "pretty quickly" unless steps are made to hike departmental...
-
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 16Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recovery Month Proclamation n Recognition of Debbie...
-
Cape city and county offices coming open in 20221This story is updated. Voters will have many choices to make next year in both Cape Girardeau city and county. In the City of Cape Girardeau, the position of mayor will come open in 2022 as will seats in wards 1, 2 and 6. Mayor Bob Fox, first...
-
Jackson fuels 8% growth in Cape County's population6Cape Girardeau County's population grew at a rate nearly three times faster than most other parts of the state over the past decade, according to data released Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Census Bureau. Census data is used by states, counties and...
-
New literary magazine to showcase young Southeast Missouri artists' workSoutheast Missouri is full of creative talent and potential, according to writer and editor Mia Pohlman. So much so, she created a magazine for young Southeast Missourians to see the same potential too. The first edition of Here. Magazine will...
-
-
One in custody, no further leads in large fight at Cape Walmart11The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information regarding a large fight Wednesday night at Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, police officers responded to an assault-in-progress around 9:15 p.m....
-
Route P in Scott, Cape counties closed for pavement work; U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnightRoute P in Scott, Cape Girardeau counties closed for pavement work Route P in Scott and Cape Girardeau Counties -- between Route W near Perkins, Missouri, and Highway 25 in Delta -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make...
-
-
Photo Gallery 8/13/21CGPD, CGFD hold Active Shooter TrainingThe Cape Girardeau police and fire departments held Active Shooter Training Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Clippard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Members of the CGPD and CGFD participated in the two-hour training session, which involved faculty...
-
Jackson strongly recommends masks but will not mandate for upcoming school year40Jackson School District administrators will not require students or staff to wear face masks or coverings this upcoming school year. The district will instead strongly recommend students and staff to wear masks, Scott Smith, the districts new...
-
Most read 8/12/21Semissourian.com will change; we want you to know well in advance19In December we lost a good friend and cherished colleague: James Baughn, webmaster for the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications. James was a remarkable individual history writer and hiking blogger, satirist and bridge chronicler who for...
-
Taxes separate dying Illinois from thriving Missouri28CAIRO, Ill. On the I-57 highway through Illinois, time seems to go backward with each southbound mile. The houses and cars in the yards get older. As years pass, town populations shrink. Eventually, homes turn back into piles of disconnected wood...
-
Demand remains strong for residential pools; lingering pandemic boosting sales7Demand for residential pools has continued to surge locally in the second year of the pandemic, as sales figures for both in-ground and above-ground products remain strong. Canceled vacations because of lingering fears of COVID have translated, at...
-
Smith appears a 'no' vote when Senate-passed infrastructure bill reaches U.S. House23Southeast Missouri congressman Rep. Jason Smith does not figure to be among those GOP House members planning to vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure package once the measure reaches the lower chamber. With 19 Republicans in support including...
-
Stoddard County man faces felonies charges for alleged sexual assaultRyan C. Brown of Stoddard County, Missouri, has been charged with several felonies in connection with an alleged sexual assault, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Wednesday. Brown is facing charges of first-degree forcible...
-
No injuries in Cape shooting incident; gunfire strikes vehicle3A vehicle was struck by gunfire near Emerald and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau, but no one was injured in the incident Wednesday evening, Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said. Hann said officers were dispatched to Broadway and...
-
-
-
Local News 8/11/21Updated: Region's hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients; case numbers rising41Fewer than one in five of Southeast Missouri hospitals inpatient beds were available Tuesday, as hospitalizations involving COVID-19 continued to climb toward pandemic peak levels. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
-
Local News 8/11/21St. Vincent de Paul Parish 'does not believe' ransomware attack leaked personal or financial informationA ransomware attack against St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, has caused minimal damage, according to a representative of the parish's diocese. Maria Lemakis, multimedia manager of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, said the parish...
-
Most read 8/10/21Hospitals admitting unvaccinated COVID patients from several states16People with COVID-19 are coming to Cape Girardeau for their hospital care from coronavirus hot spots in several states because hospital beds are not available elsewhere. And almost all of them are unvaccinated. We are admitting patients from as...
-
Most read 8/10/21Shock, sadness following death of former Cape city official Julia Jones2Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62. Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma. Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12...
-
Most read 8/9/21Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is big business, and thats no bull2SIKESTON, Mo. Country music superstar Garth Brooks probably wasn't thinking about Southeast Missouri when he recorded "Rodeo" 30 years ago because most people don't associate bull riding, calf roping and bronco busting with this region. But this...
-
Most read 8/9/21'We're in a crisis,' retiring nurse says of pandemic24A friend of mine I'll call her "Jane" is a nurse at an area hospital. She has devoted more than 40 years of her life to the health care profession, caring for a wide range of patients orthopedic, neuro, emergency, surgical and many others. One...
- Laughing Gas Comedy gets back to funny business
- Virus claims more young victims
- Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/9/21 meeting
- Hospital officials urge getting COVID vaccinations
- Cape Girardeau announces mask requirement for city-owned facilities
- Missouri tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 during pandemic
- States that had a grip on COVID now seeing a crush of cases
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.