Congratulations to local city attorneys Cunningham and Ludwig
We don't often talk about the city attorneys for Cape Girardeau and Jackson, except when their expertise is needed on a particular issue. But make no mistake, the gentlemen representing each city play important roles -- and they have served our communities well.
Eric Cunningham has been the City of Cape Girardeau's counsel for 26 years, serving under four mayors and five city managers.
Last month, Cunningham was recognized with an award from the Missouri Municipal Attorneys Association. Accomplishments by Cunningham during his tenure include assisting with the charter review commission and rezoning, handling many annexations and various city lawsuits, and assisting the City Council with election ballot language issues, among other areas.
Outside of work, Cunningham has served on the Mid-America Adult and Teen Challenge International Board of Directors.
In Jackson, Tom Ludwig recently announced his plans to retire at the end of the year. Ludwig has a private practice but serves both the cities of Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, as their legal counsel.
The Southeast Missourian reported Ludwig started his legal career in 1977, which was the same year he became the assistant city attorney for the City of Perryville. In 1990, he started serving as the assistant city attorney for the City of Jackson -- a role he continued until becoming the city attorney in 2001.
"It's been the best 20 years any attorney could ask for," Ludwig said during a Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting. "I've enjoyed every minute of it."
We appreciate the role both gentlemen play for their respective municipalities. It's important for local government bodies to have strong legal counsel. Both Cunningham and Ludwig have served with distinction. In the case of Cunningham, it's a moment to reflect and celebrate an award. And for Ludwig, we wish him well in retirement as he enters the next chapter of life. Congratulations to both gentlemen and thank you for your service.
