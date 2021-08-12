Scholarship presentation

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary presented two five hundred-dollar scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The ladys auxiliary is proud to present scholarships every year to area high school graduates and help to further their education. Pictured here are this years scholarship recipients.

From left to right:

Donna Wikel Ladies Auxiliary president

Emma Higgins  Daughter of Brian and Crystal Higgins. Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Baleigh Arnzen  Daughter of William and Julie Arnzen. Graduate of Jackson High School

Ruth Ann Dickerson  Scholarship Chairperson