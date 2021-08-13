Jackson fuels 8% growth in Cape County's population

Sarah Yenesel

Cape Girardeau County's population grew at a rate nearly three times faster than most other parts of the state over the past decade, according to data released Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Census data is used by states, counties and municipalities to establish congressional and state legislative districts, city government wards, school district boundaries and a number of other purposes. The data is based on a count of all U.S. residents every 10 years.

As of April 1, 2020, "Census Day" in the United States, the Census Bureau said Cape Girardeau County's population was 81,710, nearly 8% more than 10 years earlier when the county's population stood at 75,674.

Meanwhile, Missouri had a population growth during the same period of only 2.8%, from 5,988,927 in 2010 to 6,154,913 in 2020.

Double digit growth

The county's population growth was fueled in large part by a significant population boom in Jackson, which experienced a 12.5% growth over the past decade. According to the Census Bureau, Jackson's population increased from 13,758 in 2010 to 15,481 last year.

"That's nuts," said Brian Gerau, president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce when he saw the new population figures. "I won't say I'm shocked, but 12% is a big jump. I'm ecstatic with that growth."

Gerau attributed Jackson's population increase to a cooperative effort among city leaders, the town's business community and the local school system.

"Kudos to our city and schools for keeping up with the infrastructure to go along with our growth," he said. "Now we have to figure out how to maintain that growth."

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said Jackson's growth reflects the community's appeal to people moving into the area.

"I believe it (the population increase) shows how people respond to the opportunity to live in a friendly and safe town with great schools and good infrastructure," he said. "It's also very good news for Jackson businesses because it gives them a growing customer base."

Not quite 40,000

In 2019, the Census Bureau said Cape Girardeau's estimated population was 40,559, so city officials expected Thursday's data to push the official number well over 40,000. However, the final head count from the 2020 census was 39,540, just 4.1% higher than the city's official population in 2010 of 37,973.

"There was somewhat of an expectation (that Cape Girardeau's population would top 40,000) mainly because of the estimated count two years ago," said Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau's assistant city manager.

"Still, we're very, very pleased with growth of over 4% and that we're exceeding the state numbers," she said, adding, "Slow and steady wins the race."

Although pleased Cape Girardeau's growth is outpacing many other areas of the state, Mayor Bob Fox said he thinks the city may have been undercounted because much of the 2020 census count took place by mail and online instead of door-to-door.

"I think they're still guesstimating a lot of it," he said in reference to the Census Bureau. "A lot of people don't trust the government and probably didn't send their forms back, and if they didn't send them back, they didn't get counted."

However, Fox said he's glad Cape Girardeau's population increased by a larger percentage than many other Missouri communities.

"We have had a healthy economy and will continue to grow as we get new businesses and keep expanding residential areas," he said.

Other area populations

A sampling of other counties and communities in Southeast Missouri showed a mixed bag of population growth and decline, according to the new census data.

The populations of Bollinger, Perry and Scott counties all declined between 2010 and 2020. In Bollinger County, the population fell by about 1,800, from 12,363 in 2010 to 10,567 last year, while Scott County's census dropped a little more than 1,000, from 39,191 in the 2010 census to 38,059 in 2020.

Perry County's population remained almost unchanged over the decade, sliding slightly from 18,971 in 2010 to 18,956 last year.

Associated Press file

In Southern Illinois, Alexander County's population dropped by nearly 3,000 residents -- from 8,238 in 2010 to 5,240 in 2020 -- while Union County's population fell slightly, from 17,808 a decade ago to 17,244 in 2020.

The population of Sikeston, Missouri, shrank by a couple dozen residents over the past decade, from 16,318 counted in the 2010 census to 16,291 last year, while Perryville, Missouri, had about a 4% growth, from 8,225 residents in 2010 to 8,555 last year.

Carbondale, Illinois, had one of the area's largest population losses between 2010 and 2020, falling from 25,902 to 21,857. Poplar Bluff, Missouri, also experienced a population dip, from 17,023 in the 2010 census to 16,225 in 2020.

Paducah, Kentucky, experienced a significant population increase in the past decade, going from 25,024 residents in 2010 to 27,137 last year.

The Census Bureau did not provide population information for communities with fewer than 5,000 residents in its data release Thursday.

Looking for business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.