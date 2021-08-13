Hospital officials urge getting COVID vaccinations
An emotional plea from health care workers at Saint Francis Medical Center: Please, get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese trained as a nurse and working as a nurse Thursday said the hospital is at a critical all hands on deck status. After closing its COVID ward in March, hospital officials have recently reopened a 50-bed unit, with plans for as many as 20 more beds, and reimplemented an incident command structure to manage the burgeoning patient count.
As of Thursday, hospital staff were treating 39 virus patients, and 21 of those were requiring a ventilator. Lisa Newcomer, who leads the hospitals respiratory care department, said hospital officials have requested additional ventilators from the states stockpile because about half of COVID patients with the delta variant require such treatment.
Reese noted the virus mutation is infecting younger patients and the unvaccinated.
I would say 99% of them are unvaccinated, she said during a hastily called news conference Thursday.
Reese noted the hospital is not accepting COVID patients from outside the area.
Many facilities outside our state are trying to send us patients. We are declining those patients right now because we dont have the resources to care for them, she explained. We do have the resources, right now, to take care of our patients in the community.
Personal story
Gretchen Price, critical care hospitalist, relayed an account of her vaccinated parents contracting COVID. She said their mild symptoms which her father likened to allergy congestion were because of the vaccine.
Yes, my parents got COVID. They tested positive. They stayed home and watched deer from the back porch. ... It was pretty minor, she said. That is what happens when you are vaccinated. When you dont vaccinate, you get 22-year-olds on the ventilator who may or may not wake up and come off.
Price pleaded with residents to get vaccinated for the sake of family members, though the generations of those family members have shifted with the delta variant.
Before, I was telling them to fight for their adult kids or grandkids. Now, I am telling them to fight so they can get home to a 3-month-old, a 2-week-old. ... That is a really sad place to be for a disease that is completely at a place where we can control [it], she said. We want our friends and neighbors safe, and the only way that can happen is if you help us help you by getting vaccinated and wearing your mask.
Recounting a recent virtual interaction between a father in the hospital and his family at home, Price said his situation likely could have been avoided.
I hope he makes it home to her, but I cant promise him that. My best shot at getting him home was the shot he declined to take, she said, on the verge of tears.
Stuart Greaser, infectious disease pharmacist, encouraged vaccinations, and he encouraged people who have contracted COVID and are in the early days of the infection to consider a monoclonal antibody infusion, which consists of injecting laboratory-made proteins that fight the virus. He said this treatment would be potentially helpful for patients who have underlying health issues.
Your doctor can help determine if you are a candidate, he said.
Though virus case numbers have risen significantly in recent weeks, the death toll in Cape Girardeau County and surrounding counties has not. Reese said one reason for the disconnect is the delta variant is infecting younger people who can survive lengthier intensive care unit stays.
SoutheastHEALTH
Matt Janzow, Southeast- HEALTH vice president and chief medical officer, said hospital staff have vaccinated more than 34,000 people without a reported adverse reaction.
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and the only way out of this pandemic. If you have vaccine concerns, talk with your health care provider for guidance. This is an important decision you should make for your health and wellness and that of your family and loved ones, he said in a statement.
The hospital offers vaccinations from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
As of Thursday, Southeast Hospital was caring for 27 COVID patients. Of those, 22 are unvaccinated. Ten of the patients are in the hospitals intensive care unit. All are unvaccinated.
