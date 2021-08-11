Joe Bill Davis wraps up 40 years of umpiring area baseball
Baseball season has come to a close for several area teams. But a story caught our eye last week that didnt feature a particular player or local team, though the individual involved has played a big role in Americas pastime.
Longtime umpire Joe Bill Davis worked his final game as a baseball official during the Senior Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional championship game July 20 at Hillhouse Park in Charleston, Missouri.
And when we say longtime umpire, its more than hyperbole. Davis has called balls and strikes, out and safe for 40 years.
I got started officiating games when I realized I always loved being involved in sports, Davis told Tyler Battles of Semoball.com. I also loved being around the kids and coaches, and the way I could do that as much as possible was to be an officiator and that is when I realized I had a passion for it.
One of the really cool moments of his career was umpiring two games played by future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. He was also named the Missouri High School Umpire of the Year in 2016.
Davis said while hes going to call it quits with baseball after 40 years, he still plans to officiate basketball and volleyball. Were happy to hear it. Across the country there is a dearth of officials not to mention well respected and talented officials such as Joe Bill Davis. Which brings up the perfect opportunity for this public service announcement: If you enjoy sports, especially high school sports, consider becoming an official. Regardless of the sport, officials are always needed. You can make a few dollars, but more importantly youll be doing something you love and while making an important contribution to area athletics.
Congratulations to Joe Bill Davis on 40 years of umpiring baseball games. Thanks for your professionalism and dedication to the sport. Maybe next spring and summer you can enjoy some games from the grandstands.
