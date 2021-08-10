Listen to scientists, get vaccine

Letter to the Editor

In a recent article in the Southeast Missourian, Marc Thiessen sends a message to President Biden and fellow Democrats telling them to "Stop harassing the unvaccinated," that is those who have decided not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and its variants.

In the field of infectious diseases, scientists have for months been explaining that as long as there are people who are not vaccinated, COVID-19 and its variants will continue to have ample opportunity to seek out and infect the unvaccinated, thus keeping COVID-19 and its variants alive and active.

Based on this evidence, one would think that rational people would heed the advice of scientists in the field of infectious diseases and immediately get vaccinated, thereby protecting not only themselves, their families, friends and others in their community, but also helping to put into recession the power of COVID and its variants.

JOHN C. BIERK, Cape Girardeau