Prayer 8-10-21
Lord Jesus, may our focus be on your kingdom and not our own selfish interests. Amen.
No mandated masks for new year in Cape Schools2The first day of classes in the Cape Girardeau School District begins in two weeks Aug. 25. No masks will be required for the district's 4,326 students but that could change if absenteeism reaches a certain level. In a specially called meeting...
Hospitals admitting unvaccinated COVID patients from several statesPeople with COVID-19 are coming to Cape Girardeau for their hospital care from coronavirus hot spots in several states because hospital beds are not available elsewhere. And almost all of them are unvaccinated. We are admitting patients from as...
Shock, sadness following death of former Cape city official Julia JonesJulia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62. Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma. Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12...
New downtown Cape floodwall mural set to complete by end of September1A new mural on the east side of Cape Girardeaus floodwall will be completed by the end of September, according to Old Town Cape board member Danny Essner. The new mural would replace a 30-year-old painting currently spanning from the floodwalls...
St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville faces ransomware attackSt. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, was recently a victim of a ransomware attack, sources confirmed to the Southeast Missourian on Monday. A representative of the Perryville Police Department said an investigation into the...
Perryville health system names new CEO1The Perry County Health System Board of Directors has named Chris Wibbenmeyer to be the systems new chief executive officer. Wibbenmeyer, who has been with Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) since 1996, served as interim CEO for nearly a year...
Local News 8/9/21Missouri bicentennial: Gateway Arch 'the most definitive definition of Missouri'"(The Gateway Arch) may be the biggest thing that ever happened to Missouri after gaining statehood," said Nickell, referring to the 1965 completion of the stainless-steel monument at the St. Louis riverfront. It's quite a statement from the...
Local News 8/9/21One of the best: John Heisserer remembered for law, relationships2In his last conversation with lifelong friend and fellow lawyer Diane Howard, John Heisserer said he was very comfortable with his life and decisions and had no regrets as to how his life had gone. Heisserer died at age 64 after a courageous...
Photo Gallery 8/9/21Great Big Family Reunion at the Cross 2021Bald Knob Cross hosted a sunset concert Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, with nationally recognized, award-winning Christian band Sidewalk Prophets as a part of their Great Big Family Reunion Tour. The outdoor concert brought more than 2,000 people from...
Cape First provides fun, outreach at annual Family DayCape First Church partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies Friday, Aug. 6, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The event also offered fun festivities for children and...
Hartzler: Top priority is facing down threats3Last month, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler became the first congressional official in Missouri to jump into the 2022 U.S. Senate Race. In the month since, Hartzler has already outlined several key issues she'd like to tackle if she's elected. Hartzler...
Center Junction completion in sight, contractor says12The diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction along U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson could be complete and open to traffic by early October, according to the project contractor. "That's the game plan, if we can keep the weather...
Bicentennial digest: ice cream socials mark Missouri's 200th birthdayTuesday marks the bicentennial of Missouri becoming America's 24th state, the first of the states entirely west of the Mississippi River, to become part of the Union. The State Historical Society of Missouri has asked all Show Me State communities...
69th annual rodeo to kick off Wednesday in Sikeston5SIKESTON, Mo. -- The 69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo officially kicks off Wednesday but there are plenty of events before and during to celebrate the annual event. On Saturday (Aug. 7) morning, the annual rodeo parade begins at 10 a.m....
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/9/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 5 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Vargas urges vaccinations as Southeast students return nears4This story is updated. Joining Gov. Mike Parson and a chorus of other public officials advocating for COVID-19 vaccinations, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas has added his voice as the school prepares to receive students...
Cape County looking at website redesign2This story is updated.>/em> Cape Girardeau County's web pages, hosted at capecounty.us, will soon be getting a new look. Commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper said Thursday five bids were received by a July 30 deadline to redesign the...
Hovis, Burger react to call for special session on vaccine mandates59Two Southeast Missouri legislators reaffirmed Thursday their opposition to vaccine mandates in the wake of a new letter signed this week by six GOP state senators, including Holly Rehder (R-27-Scott City), asking Gov. Mike Parson to call a special...
Cape Central, Southeast Missouri State partner for cybersecurity campSoutheast Missouri State University and Cape Girardeau Central High School are partnering to conduct a cybersecurity camp this week to teach the basics of the subject and recruit potential talent for the university's program. The weeklong class,...
Perryville County Tourism to unveil Charles Lindbergh historical marker Saturday1A hundred years after aviator Charles Lindbergh first stunned Perryville, Missouri, residents with the power of flight, a historical marker will be installed to commemorate his influence. A ribbon-cutting for the historical marker, called "Field to...
Driver of stolen truck wreaks havoc during car chase with Cape PD11In an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a wild car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake. A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600...
Sikeston man arrested for alleged sex violationA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Tuesday evening for a number of alleged violations, including felony failure to register as a sex offender. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jerry Graham, 60, was arrested in Mississippi...
Man injured in Perry County crashA Springfield, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Aldred Berry, 33, was southbound at the 136-mile marker when the 2006 Ford...
U.S. 61 reduced for bridge repairs, pavement workU.S. 61 in Perry County reduced for bridge repairs U.S. in Perry County, from County Road 411 to Main Street in Old Appleton, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a...
Most read 8/5/21Cape city officials asked to enforce deer feeding ban18The City of Cape Girardeau, which has authorized a Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 archery hunt for deer on five designated public parcels, now is being asked anew to crack down on people feeding deer, a violation of city statutes for the last nine years. At...
Most read 8/5/21Cape County passes 10,000 virus cases25Cape Girardeau County passed a COVID-19 milestone Wednesday, as county health officials reported total cases in the county surpassed 10,000. According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county has tallied 10,013 cases of the...
Most read 8/4/21No charges in connection with assault complaintNo charges will be filed in connection with an alleged incident last month in which a Jackson woman, Tabitha Grossman, complained she had been assaulted by Jackson Fire Rescue employee who was responding to a possible medical emergency at Grossman's...
Local investor group identified as mall's new owner1The new owner of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has been identified as a group of area investors calling themselves River City Centre LLC. The mall was sold in late June in an online auction for nearly $9.8 million. Transaction fees charged by...
'I was very fortunate': Wallingford at home recovering from COVID-1936State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147) is resting at home in Cape Girardeau after a six-day hospital stay at Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19. Wallingford, 75, was admitted to SLU on July...
Cape Council denies liquor license, too close to church; ARP funds earmarked8By a narrow 4-3 vote and following significant discussion, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to uphold a decision by the citys Board of Adjustment to deny a liquor license to Phi Hospitality at 531 Broadway, citing its closeness to a...