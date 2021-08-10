On Being an Avuncular Uncle

Most people eventually pair up with someone of the opposite sex, enter into a serious relationship and reproduce themselves. However, certain individuals have chosen, for whatever reason, to refrain from reproduction and exist entirely heirless (although ideally not hairless). As one of those people, I have an interesting slant on the adult/child relationship. Which is to say, Ive always enjoyed being an uncle.

My brother Drew had two children, a boy Colton (now 28), and a younger girl, Llewellyn. Sister Melissa had one child, a girl named Haley, and the oldest of my nephew and nieces (going on 30). This means my unclehood goes back almost three decades now. Theyre all good kids, smart and successful. This made being an uncle a piece of cake. Basically, I just encouraged their parents to keep doing whatever theyd been doing, which was terribly convenient. I also tried to spoil them, just a little, just in case they were lacking in that area.

To me, being a good uncle meant being incessantly pleasant and upbeat, which is of course beyond the capabilities of a parent who must be in charge all the time. My time with my N & Ns (nephew and nieces) was extremely limited compared to that contributed by their actual parents, which was another huge advantage. Plus, when I saw them, it was often a holiday or other special occasion, not at all representative of a typical boring weekday at home.

Since they were basically on vacation when I saw them, my N & Ns were also upbeat and generally in a good mood. Wed often do special things  going hunting or fishing, going to a fair or carnival, going to a special restaurant  which usually made it easy to have a good time. And if you have good times with someone, youll have good memories of that person. I counted heavily on this as I accumulated uncle points.

My best friend Tony also had two children, both girls (Madison and Megan). Theyre both in their teens now, and Ive always considered them to be my pseudonieces. It just seemed like I was their uncle, even though were not technically related. It really didnt matter; I love them just as much as my real relatives. I always tried to do special things for them, also, just as I did for actual kin. I dubbed them the M & M girls for their names, and theyve been as important to me as my N & Ns.

When they were old enough to figure things out, the M & M girls asked their father if I was really their uncle (theyd always called me Uncle Rob). Tony said something like, No, but he might as well be. I considered this the ultimate compliment! Ive treated them to ball games, hunting trips, etc., just like any of my other uncle underlings.

I recognize an uncles perspective is totally different from the parents. I only see them for a short time, as I pointed out, and others dont blame the uncle if the kids dont turn out alright. Not having to deal with the daily drudgery, the uncle can pretty much stay in the spotlight and entertain everyone. Our role is to provide a spark and some creativity, and show the young people what adults are capable of when the pressure is off.

Only one of the five young people I mentioned has gotten married so far, so apparently, theyre at least considering going the aunt and uncle route. Seems like marriage has gotten less and less popular during my lifetime. Perhaps I was just ahead of the game.

But the best part of being an uncle is you can give the kids back to the parents, their owners, at the end of the day, which I pointed out in a previous article. Especially for us aunts and uncles who dont have kids of our own, nieces and nephews are a wonderful escape from our usual life, and a beacon of hope for the future. Jocularity and avuncularity go hand in hand. Just slip them some money now and then, and theyll love you back. May the farce be with you!